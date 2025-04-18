Home
Friday, April 18, 2025
Viral: Girls Dancing In The Middle Of The Road For Instagram Reel Stop Traffic | Watch

In a weird and unexpected moment in Ludhiana’s Giaspura Chowk, two girls stopped traffic just to dance in the middle of the road for an Instagram reel. The clip, which was shot under a flyover, has now gone viral and sparked a wave of reactions online.

In a weird and unexpected moment in Ludhiana’s Giaspura Chowk, two girls stopped traffic just to dance in the middle of the road for an Instagram reel. The clip, which was shot under a flyover, has now gone viral and sparked a wave of reactions online.

The dance happened on Wednesday, and by Thursday (April 17), it was all over the internet.

Outfits and Moves Grab Attention

In the video, one girl’s wearing shorts, the other’s in a Punjabi suit, and both are dancing next to an auto-rickshaw like it’s a stage. Meanwhile, traffic behind them comes to a standstill.

A bunch of people actually stopped to watch the dance, with some even pulling out their phones to record it, making the traffic jam worse.

An auto driver nearby caught the whole thing on camera, and his video is the one that spread like wildfire online. Social media was buzzing—while some found it funny or entertaining, a lot of people were angry, especially because it caused so much traffic chaos.

Cops Start Investigating After Complaints

Once the video started trending and people began complaining about the traffic jam, Ludhiana Police jumped in and said they’re looking into the incident.

ACP (Traffic) Gurpreet Singh gave a statement saying, “Making reels in the middle of the road is a violation of traffic rules. We are verifying the video and trying to find out who the girls are. Proper action will be taken after the investigation.”

The police are now trying to identify the girls and figure out what exactly happened. They’ve also reminded people not to pull these kinds of stunts on busy roads just for likes and shares.

