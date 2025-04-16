Viral: Men Tear Off Shirts; Fight In Delhi Metro Yellow Line | Watch

Another chaotic moment on the Delhi Metro has taken the internet by storm. A short video of two passengers getting into a physical fight on the Yellow Line, just before the train reached Rajiv Chowk station, has gone viral — adding to the growing number of bizarre and intense moments people have captured on camera inside the metro.

A short video of two passengers getting into a physical fight on the Yellow Line, just before the train reached Rajiv Chowk, went viral

Another chaotic moment on the Delhi Metro has taken the internet by storm. A short video of two passengers getting into a physical fight on the Yellow Line, just before the train reached Rajiv Chowk station, has gone viral — adding to the growing number of bizarre and intense moments people have captured on camera inside the metro.

Heated Argument Turns into a Scuffle

The video, which lasts just over a minute (74 seconds), shows two young men in a loud argument that quickly turns into a full-blown scuffle. In the video, they can be seen yelling, shoving, and grabbing at each other as other passengers watch in shock.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement · Scroll to continue A post shared by The Daily Update 24×7 (@the_daily_update_24x7)

At one point, the fight gets so intense that one man’s shirt is torn. Despite this, he continues challenging the other person, shouting, “Come on, come on, let’s go,” in an aggressive tone, clearly looking to continue the fight. The other man, however, appears less interested in escalating the situation and tries to back off.

Passengers Step In to Break It Up

While some people simply stood back and recorded the scene, a few commuters did step in to try and stop the fight. A woman is seen holding one of the men back, trying to calm him down. Another man, wearing a cap, can be seen reasoning with the fighters, urging them to stop.

Even with the attempts to mediate, the heated exchange went on for several more seconds before the two eventually cooled off and moved away from each other.

No Response Yet from Metro Authorities

So far, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has not released any official statement or comment about this fight. Videos like these have become increasingly common on social media, showing different incidents — from fights and heated arguments to public displays of affection — inside Delhi Metro trains.

Online Reactions: From Serious Concerns to Sarcastic Suggestions

As expected, the internet reacted quickly and loudly. While some users raised serious questions about safety inside metro coaches, others took a lighter, more sarcastic tone.

One person wrote that DMRC should consider installing HD cameras and microphones and just turn the whole experience into a reality show. Another joked, “This is the new season of Bigg Boss: Delhi Metro Edition.”

Some even claimed they had seen one of the men in previous altercations, suggesting this may not have been a one-time thing.

A Softer Viral Moment from the Metro

In contrast to the aggressive video, another Delhi Metro clip has also gone viral recently — but this one warmed hearts.

The video shows a young man dozing off while standing inside a moving train. As he slowly starts to lean and lose balance, a kind woman standing nearby gently holds him and even strokes his head, helping him stay steady without waking him up. The man wakes up after a while, clearly surprised, and the video ends there.

This touching moment was shared on X (formerly Twitter), and has already gathered over 2.3 million views, with users calling it a “moment of pure humanity.”