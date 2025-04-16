Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Viral: Men Tear Off Shirts; Fight In Delhi Metro Yellow Line | Watch

Viral: Men Tear Off Shirts; Fight In Delhi Metro Yellow Line | Watch

Another chaotic moment on the Delhi Metro has taken the internet by storm. A short video of two passengers getting into a physical fight on the Yellow Line, just before the train reached Rajiv Chowk station, has gone viral — adding to the growing number of bizarre and intense moments people have captured on camera inside the metro.

Viral: Men Tear Off Shirts; Fight In Delhi Metro Yellow Line | Watch

A short video of two passengers getting into a physical fight on the Yellow Line, just before the train reached Rajiv Chowk, went viral


Another chaotic moment on the Delhi Metro has taken the internet by storm. A short video of two passengers getting into a physical fight on the Yellow Line, just before the train reached Rajiv Chowk station, has gone viral — adding to the growing number of bizarre and intense moments people have captured on camera inside the metro.

Heated Argument Turns into a Scuffle

The video, which lasts just over a minute (74 seconds), shows two young men in a loud argument that quickly turns into a full-blown scuffle. In the video, they can be seen yelling, shoving, and grabbing at each other as other passengers watch in shock.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A post shared by The Daily Update 24×7 (@the_daily_update_24x7)

At one point, the fight gets so intense that one man’s shirt is torn. Despite this, he continues challenging the other person, shouting, “Come on, come on, let’s go,” in an aggressive tone, clearly looking to continue the fight. The other man, however, appears less interested in escalating the situation and tries to back off.

Passengers Step In to Break It Up

While some people simply stood back and recorded the scene, a few commuters did step in to try and stop the fight. A woman is seen holding one of the men back, trying to calm him down. Another man, wearing a cap, can be seen reasoning with the fighters, urging them to stop.

Even with the attempts to mediate, the heated exchange went on for several more seconds before the two eventually cooled off and moved away from each other.

No Response Yet from Metro Authorities

So far, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has not released any official statement or comment about this fight. Videos like these have become increasingly common on social media, showing different incidents — from fights and heated arguments to public displays of affection — inside Delhi Metro trains.

Online Reactions: From Serious Concerns to Sarcastic Suggestions

As expected, the internet reacted quickly and loudly. While some users raised serious questions about safety inside metro coaches, others took a lighter, more sarcastic tone.

One person wrote that DMRC should consider installing HD cameras and microphones and just turn the whole experience into a reality show. Another joked, “This is the new season of Bigg Boss: Delhi Metro Edition.”

Some even claimed they had seen one of the men in previous altercations, suggesting this may not have been a one-time thing.

A Softer Viral Moment from the Metro

In contrast to the aggressive video, another Delhi Metro clip has also gone viral recently — but this one warmed hearts.

The video shows a young man dozing off while standing inside a moving train. As he slowly starts to lean and lose balance, a kind woman standing nearby gently holds him and even strokes his head, helping him stay steady without waking him up. The man wakes up after a while, clearly surprised, and the video ends there.

This touching moment was shared on X (formerly Twitter), and has already gathered over 2.3 million views, with users calling it a “moment of pure humanity.”

ALSO READ: Mehul Choksi’s Arrest: Legal Team To File Appeal For Release On Grounds Of Ill Health

Filed under

Delhi metro

COACHELLA 2025

Over 60% Desperate Fans Paid Instalments To Pay For Their Coachella 2025 Tickets, Paid As...
West Bengal Chief Ministe

Mamata Banerjee Says West Bengal Shares Border With Sri Lanka, BJP Mocks ‘Didi’s Imagination Has...
A short video of two pass

Viral: Men Tear Off Shirts; Fight In Delhi Metro Yellow Line | Watch
According to NewsX, over

Murshidabad Exodus: Fear, Violence and the Flight of Hindu Families in West Bengal | NewsX...
Trump Criticizes Harvard,

Trump Criticizes Harvard, Suggests Ending Tax-Exempt Status Over Ideological Dispute
newsx

Indian Nationals Killed in Dubai Bakery Attack, Pakistani Assailant Allegedly Shouts Religious Slogans
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Over 60% Desperate Fans Paid Instalments To Pay For Their Coachella 2025 Tickets, Paid As Little As $49.99

Over 60% Desperate Fans Paid Instalments To Pay For Their Coachella 2025 Tickets, Paid As...

Mamata Banerjee Says West Bengal Shares Border With Sri Lanka, BJP Mocks ‘Didi’s Imagination Has Redrawn South Asia’

Mamata Banerjee Says West Bengal Shares Border With Sri Lanka, BJP Mocks ‘Didi’s Imagination Has...

Murshidabad Exodus: Fear, Violence and the Flight of Hindu Families in West Bengal | NewsX Exclusive

Murshidabad Exodus: Fear, Violence and the Flight of Hindu Families in West Bengal | NewsX...

Trump Criticizes Harvard, Suggests Ending Tax-Exempt Status Over Ideological Dispute

Trump Criticizes Harvard, Suggests Ending Tax-Exempt Status Over Ideological Dispute

Indian Nationals Killed in Dubai Bakery Attack, Pakistani Assailant Allegedly Shouts Religious Slogans

Indian Nationals Killed in Dubai Bakery Attack, Pakistani Assailant Allegedly Shouts Religious Slogans

Entertainment

Over 60% Desperate Fans Paid Instalments To Pay For Their Coachella 2025 Tickets, Paid As Little As $49.99

Over 60% Desperate Fans Paid Instalments To Pay For Their Coachella 2025 Tickets, Paid As

Amitabh Bachchan Discovers Trick To Increase Followers On X, Check Here

Amitabh Bachchan Discovers Trick To Increase Followers On X, Check Here

Why Was William Levy Arrested? Telenovela Star Faces Charges of Disorderly Intoxication and Trespassing in Florida

Why Was William Levy Arrested? Telenovela Star Faces Charges of Disorderly Intoxication and Trespassing in

Kesha Reignites Feud With A Subtle Dig At Rival Katy Perry After Space Flight Backlash- See Pic!

Kesha Reignites Feud With A Subtle Dig At Rival Katy Perry After Space Flight Backlash-

Nag Ashwin Went Into Depression After Watching Inception Trailer Since He Had Planned A Similar Movie: I Dropped The Idea

Nag Ashwin Went Into Depression After Watching Inception Trailer Since He Had Planned A Similar

Lifestyle

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You