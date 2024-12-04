Home
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Viral: Telangana Residents Mistake Earthquake Tremors for Monkey Mischief

Residents of Mulugu and Warangal, two districts in Telangana, experienced an unexpected earthquake, which most residents mistook as monkey mischief

Residents of Mulugu and Warangal, two districts in Telangana, experienced an unexpected start to their Monday on December 4, 2024, as a 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook the region. Initially mistaken for the chaotic antics of local monkeys, the tremors quickly made it clear that the situation was more serious.

An Unexpected Start to the Day in Telangana

Mulugu, known for its large population of monkeys, became the center of confusion as residents awoke to the early morning tremors. A. Mangamma, an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) from SS Tadvai, recalled her initial thoughts, saying, “I was sorting things at home when the vessels and cot started shaking. At first, I thought it was the monkeys, as we have many here. But then the walls started shaking too. I was confused and froze. The whole thing lasted for about a minute.”

The earthquake’s impact reached residents across the erstwhile Warangal district. A. Trishul, a Mulugu resident, shared his experience while lying on his bed. “The monkeys also began screeching, so I thought they were fighting on the roof of my house. But then I realized it couldn’t be them. I was unsure of what was happening until I called my friends and learned it was an earthquake,” he said, underscoring the initial confusion that enveloped the community.

Shaking Homes and Rising Concerns

The tremors left a significant impact on local homes and public spaces. Munigala Sudarshan Reddy, an 86-year-old former Village Development Officer (VDO) from Nallabelli village, described the unsettling scene, stating, “I saw my chair and table shaking during the earthquake.” The force of the quake made it clear that the tremors were more than just the usual noise of local wildlife.

In Hanamkonda, Ramachandram, a resident of Teachers Colony, experienced the tremors firsthand while seated in a chair drinking water. He initially mistook the sensation for a health issue and checked his chest, saying, “It was only after watching the news on television that I realized it was an earthquake.”

For residents like the 53-year-old man from Mathura Street in Kothagudem, the quake provided an abrupt awakening. “I was asleep when I was jolted awake by the shaking caused by the quake,” he said, describing the moment when his rest was interrupted by the unexpected tremors. As the initial confusion gave way to realization, the earthquake left residents feeling unsettled but grateful for their safety.

Also Read: Earthquake Alert! 5.6 Magnitude In Philippines, 5.3 Magnitude In Telangana

