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Home > India News > Viral Video: Accused Stages Plaster Drama On Way to Court, Throws Away Bandages at Jail Gate in Indore

Viral Video: Accused Stages Plaster Drama On Way to Court, Throws Away Bandages at Jail Gate in Indore

A viral video from Indore has sparked controversy after accused seen wearing bandages and plaster during a police parade were later caught removing them at the district jail gate. The incident has raised questions over the police action, while authorities have launched an investigation into the video's authenticity and the allegations surrounding it.

Accused Stages Plaster Drama On Way to Court, Throws Away Bandages at Jail Gate in Indore. Photo: Video Grab
Accused Stages Plaster Drama On Way to Court, Throws Away Bandages at Jail Gate in Indore. Photo: Video Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-30 10:01 IST

A video from Indore went viral, after accused were seen wearing bandages and plaster during a police parade and were later caught at the district jail gate removing those things and throwing them away. The whole incident has sparked questions about what exactly the police did, because some social media users are claiming the injuries were sort of staged. Police responded by saying the viral clip will be examined, and then the necessary action will be taken once the findings come in.

Why Accused Stages Plaster Drama On Way to Court

Two days ago the police paraded several accused who had been arrested in connection with a fight and vandalism outside a medical shop. During the parade, they were seen wearing bandages and plaster on their hands and legs, showing that they were injured.

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Yet after they reached the district jail, a viral video showed the accused taking off the bandages and plaster themselves, and then throwing those items into nearby bushes. The video has since stirred up questions about what the Hiranagar police did and why.
Also, an audio clip that is moving around with the video, allegedly mentions some money exchange. It claims that the bandages were only for show or for appearance. Still, these claims have not been officially confirmed, and the authorities have not checked whether the audio is real or authentic. 

Police Launch Probe Into Viral Video

The incident started after a small crash between a two wheeler and a car, and it didn’t take much time before the argument went really violent. The car got damaged, and its driver allegedly was assaulted. Later on police registered a case against four people, including Shobhit, Mayank and Om, and then arrested them.
After the viral video went around, Additional DCP Om Prakash said that the police will check the authenticity of viral video, when it was recorded, and what exactly were the circumstances around it. He also said that strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty after the probe. 

Also Read: Bihar Man Beheads Sister-in-Law Over Food Delay, Hangs Severed Head On Tree  

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Viral Video: Accused Stages Plaster Drama On Way to Court, Throws Away Bandages at Jail Gate in Indore
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Viral Video: Accused Stages Plaster Drama On Way to Court, Throws Away Bandages at Jail Gate in Indore
Viral Video: Accused Stages Plaster Drama On Way to Court, Throws Away Bandages at Jail Gate in Indore
Viral Video: Accused Stages Plaster Drama On Way to Court, Throws Away Bandages at Jail Gate in Indore
Viral Video: Accused Stages Plaster Drama On Way to Court, Throws Away Bandages at Jail Gate in Indore

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