Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Viral Video, As Pakistan Started losing, A Pakistan Cricket Fan Changes Jersey In Support

Viral Video, As Pakistan Started losing, A Pakistan Cricket Fan Changes Jersey In Support

Cricket enthusiasts had been eagerly waiting for the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan, and when the day finally arrived, Indian fans got exactly what they wished for—a resounding victory.

Viral Video, As Pakistan Started losing, A Pakistan Cricket Fan Changes Jersey In Support


Cricket enthusiasts had been eagerly waiting for the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan, and when the day finally arrived, Indian fans got exactly what they wished for—a resounding victory. Team India comfortably defeated Pakistan by six wickets, securing a memorable win. While Indian supporters erupted in celebration, Pakistani fans were left heartbroken.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India’s Commanding Victory Over Pakistan

The disappointment was evident on the faces of Pakistani supporters, as their team’s loss came as a major blow. The match, held in Dubai on February 23, saw Pakistan opting to bat first and posting a total of 241 runs. In response, India effortlessly chased down the target in just 42.3 overs, losing only four wickets along the way. The thrilling encounter at Dubai International Cricket Stadium witnessed numerous emotional moments—while Indian fans cheered in joy, several Pakistani spectators were left in despair.

Pakistani Fan’s Unexpected Reaction Goes Viral

Amidst the heartbreak, a video of a Pakistani fan has taken social media by storm. In the clip, the fan is initially seen wearing Pakistan’s jersey, passionately supporting his team. However, as the match tilted heavily in India’s favor, he made a surprising move—switching to an Indian jersey. The unexpected gesture left the surrounding crowd in splits, with people applauding and laughing at his change of allegiance. The video has since gone viral, drawing a flood of reactions and memes across social media platforms.

Also Read: Sorry Pakistan, We Can’t Deliver The TV’: Blinkit Takes A Jibe At Pakistan’s Defeat In ICC Champions 2025

Filed under

India vs Pakistan Jersey change viral video

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will Be Worst Affected?

Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will...

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Hate Speech Case: Kerala BJP Leader Remanded To 14-Day Police Custody

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam 2.0

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam...

PM Modi At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Assam’s Economy Doubled In Six Years From Three To Six Lakh Crores

PM Modi At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Assam’s Economy Doubled In Six Years From Three...

Entertainment

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media: ‘Shame On You’

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media:

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine