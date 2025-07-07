Viral Video: Bengaluru Man Brutally Assaulted Over Obscene Messages To Ex-Girlfriend, 4 Arrested

In a shocking incident that has horrified Bengaluru, a young man named Kushal was allegedly kidnapped, stripped naked, and assaulted by a group of 8–10 men. Kushal was reportedly attacked in retaliation for the obscene messages he sent to his ex-girlfriend, following their recent breakup.

As reported by the Soladevanahalli Police, the assault was executed by the girls’ current boyfriend and others in what appeared to be a planned act. The group reportedly lured Kushal under the pretence of settling the disagreement. They kidnapped him in their car and drove him to a secluded area near a lake to beat him with rods and sticks after stripping him naked. They even assaulted his private parts. The entire assault was recorded on video by the accused.

Attack Linked to Relationship Dispute

Initial investigations suggest that Kushal was unable to accept the breakup and had allegedly sent obscene messages to his ex-girlfriend, who had since moved on with someone else. Police say this led to the violent retaliation, with the woman’s current partner taking matters into his own hands. One of the attackers can be heard in the video referencing the infamous Renukaswamy murder case, ominously warning, “This will end up like that case.”

The group also allegedly threatened to circulate the video online, adding a new level of psychological trauma to the already heinous assault.

Four Arrested So Far

The Bengaluru police have arrested four individuals in connection with the case Hemant, Yashwanth, Shivashankar, and Shashank Gowda. Authorities are continuing the investigation to identify and apprehend the remaining attackers and are closely examining the digital evidence, including the circulated video footage.

Case Draws Comparisons to Renukaswamy Murder

The horrific nature of the incident have already made immediate comparisons to the Renukaswamy murder which occurred back in 2024. In that case, a 33-year-old man named Renukaswamy, was kidnapped and murdered after he allegedly sent unwanted text messages to actress Pavithra Gowda, who at the time was with Kannada actor Darshan.

Renukaswamy had been tortured and executed, and his body dumped in a vacant lot near a drain in Bengaluru. During the investigation it unveiled even a bigger conspiracy that later led to actor Darshan to be arrested alongside 15 others. The similarities regarding motives and threats, have now heightened scrutiny, given the rising cases of similar violence with personal grievances.

Authorities Urge Caution and Legal Redress

Police are now cautioning all citizens against falling prey to mob mentality and taking the law into their own hands no matter what the provocation. Officials indicated that cases like this can take unfortunate turns and can become volatile quickly to render undesired consequences, especially with respect to prosecution and eventual society implications. The victim, Kushal, is recovering, while authorities are having only to built the case.

