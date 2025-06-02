Viral Video: Bengaluru Woman Hits Auto Driver With Slipper, Apologizes Later

A pregnant woman in Bengaluru hit an auto driver with her slipper during a road spat. She later apologized publicly. FIR filed. Viral video sparks protests.

A routine traffic disagreement in Bellandur, Bengaluru, took a dramatic turn on Saturday afternoon when a woman was caught on camera hitting an auto-rickshaw driver with her slipper. The incident, which happened outside Centro Mall around 3 PM, has since gone viral, sparking heated debate and public outrage.

The woman, identified as Pankhuri Mishra (28), originally from Bihar and currently living in Bengaluru, was riding a two-wheeler with her husband when their vehicle reportedly brushed against an auto-rickshaw while changing lanes. The auto driver, Lokesh (33), began filming the situation on his mobile phone.

The viral footage shows Mishra confronting Lokesh, removing her slipper, and hitting him multiple times in full public view. Remarkably, Lokesh remained calm, continuing to record without retaliating.

FIR Filed Against the Woman

Following the assault, Lokesh approached the Bellandur police station and lodged a complaint. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Mishra for assaulting him without provocation.

Mishra appeared before the police on Sunday, stating that she acted in panic because the auto had come dangerously close to their vehicle. She claimed the driver had behaved inappropriately, triggering her reaction. Police have recorded her statement and may call her again for further questioning as the investigation progresses.

Public Apology and Emotional Turnaround

Later on Sunday, Mishra issued a public apology, which was also caught on camera. In the video, she is seen falling at Lokesh’s feet, expressing regret for her actions. She revealed that she is pregnant, and the close encounter with the auto frightened her, causing her to react emotionally.

“I love this city and its people,” Mishra said, expressing her affection for Bengaluru and its residents.

Public Reaction and Protests

The incident, which went viral across social media platforms, triggered strong reactions from citizens and pro-Kannada groups. Protesters gathered outside the Bellandur police station, demanding strict legal action against Mishra for her behavior. The situation has drawn attention to issues of road rage, gender dynamics, and public accountability in urban spaces.

As the investigation continues, police officials are expected to make decisions based on both video evidence and statements from those involved.

