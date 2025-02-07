Home
Friday, February 7, 2025
Viral Video | Bihar Woman Gives Birth On Train In Delhi With RPF’s Timely Assistance

A Bihar woman gave birth on a train in Delhi with RPF's help. The mother & baby are safe. A similar case happened on a Telangana RTC bus in 2024.

Viral Video | Bihar Woman Gives Birth On Train In Delhi With RPF’s Timely Assistance


A woman from Bihar’s Samastipur gave birth to a baby girl inside a train coach at Anand Vihar Railway Station in Delhi, with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) assisting in the delivery.

RPF Officer & Passengers Join Hands for Safe Delivery

The incident took place on Thursday when RPF Sub-Inspector Naveen Kumari, who was on duty at the station, received an urgent alert. Acting swiftly, she, along with a police constable and fellow passengers, helped the woman through the childbirth process before arranging an ambulance to transfer the mother and newborn to a hospital.

“I was on duty when I received the information. I called the ambulance immediately. A woman from Bihar’s Samastipur was in labor. With the help of a police constable and other women in the coach, we assisted in the delivery and later sent them to the hospital,” Naveen Kumari told ANI.

Mother & Newborn in Good Health

RPF Inspector Shailendra Kumar confirmed that both the mother and baby are safe and receiving medical care.

“We got information from a train coming from Anand Vihar to Saharsa about a woman experiencing labor pains. Our lady Sub-Inspector and staff rushed to assist. The delivery was successfully completed inside the coach with the help of fellow passengers. An ambulance arrived soon after, and we sent the mother and newborn to the hospital. Both are doing well,” said Kumar.

Similar Incident on a Telangana RTC Bus

This is not the first time such an emergency birth has taken place in public transport. In 2024, a woman named Shweta Ratnam gave birth on a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus, with the assistance of bus conductor R Saroja and women passengers.

She experienced intense labor pains while traveling on a 1Z RTC bus from Musheerabad Depot and was helped by fellow passengers as the bus reached Bahadurpura.

Appreciation for Humanitarian Efforts

TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar later praised the bus conductor and passengers for their quick response and humanitarian gesture, just as the RPF’s prompt action in Delhi ensured a safe delivery for the mother and her child.

ALSO READ: Delhi LG Orders Probe Into Arvind Kejriwal's Poaching Charges Against BJP

