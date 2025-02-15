Home
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  Viral Video: Chaos At Delhi Metro's Jama Masjid Station Sparks Security Concerns, DMRC Issues Clarification

Viral Video: Chaos At Delhi Metro’s Jama Masjid Station Sparks Security Concerns, DMRC Issues Clarification

The video, which shows several individuals, most of whom are reportedly wearing caps, allegedly belonging to the Muslim community, illegally crossing the exit gates without paying the fare and causing a commotion, has raised concerns over the security and orderliness at the metro station.

Viral Video: Chaos At Delhi Metro’s Jama Masjid Station Sparks Security Concerns, DMRC Issues Clarification


A viral video showing a group of young men jumping over the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates at a Delhi Metro station has sparked a heated debate on social media. The video, which shows several individuals, most of whom are reportedly wearing caps, allegedly belonging to the Muslim community, illegally crossing the exit gates without paying the fare and causing a commotion, has raised concerns over the security and orderliness at the metro station. The incident has particularly drawn attention due to the apparent lack of intervention from security personnel, leaving many to question the state of security at Delhi Metro stations.

The incident in question took place at the Jama Masjid Metro Station on the Magenta Line on the evening of February 13, 2025. Following the circulation of the video, social media users have been demanding action against those responsible for the disruption. However, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have come forward with an official clarification, shedding light on the situation.

DMRC’s Official Statement

In a statement issued by DMRC, the corporation clarified that the incident was a result of an unexpected surge in passengers, primarily due to the observance of Shab-e-Barat, which led to an increase in foot traffic at the Jama Masjid Metro station. The situation was further aggravated when two trains arrived simultaneously, leading to a large crowd forming at the AFC gates.

DMRC officials stated that, due to the overcrowding, the AFC gates temporarily malfunctioned and ceased operating normally. To alleviate the congestion, passengers were allowed to exit through nearby side gates. However, in the midst of the rush, a few passengers, in their haste, attempted to jump over the AFC gates to exit the station.

Despite the chaos, DMRC clarified that security personnel and station staff were present and actively managing the situation. The crowd was quickly brought under control, and the situation never spiraled out of hand. The DMRC emphasized that the incident lasted only for a brief moment and that the situation was handled efficiently without any reports of violence or unrest. Furthermore, the DMRC stated that no formal complaints were filed in relation to the incident.

CISF Investigation

In response to the viral video, the CISF, which is responsible for the security of the Delhi Metro, also conducted an investigation. According to their findings, the incident occurred at 11:22 PM on February 13, 2025. While the viral video suggested chaos and lack of order, the CISF report reaffirmed the DMRC’s statement that the situation was controlled and did not escalate into an uncontrollable scenario.

The viral video initially sparked concerns over the safety and security of passengers at Delhi Metro stations. However, both DMRC and CISF have worked together to clarify that the incident was a result of an overcrowded situation due to an unexpected surge in passengers. While some individuals acted impulsively by jumping over the AFC gates, the situation was brought under control within moments, and no harm was done. The authorities have reassured the public that the matter has been thoroughly investigated and that similar incidents will be prevented in the future.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Government Transfers Covid-19 Corruption Probe To CID From SIT

Delhi Metro’s Jama Masjid Station viral video

