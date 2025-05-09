Home
Friday, May 9, 2025
  Viral Video Claiming Attack on Gujarat's Hazira Port is Fake, Says PIB Fact Check

Viral Video Claiming Attack on Gujarat’s Hazira Port is Fake, Says PIB Fact Check

A dramatic video showing a large explosion at a port is being widely shared on social media, with many claiming it shows an attack on Hazira Port in Gujarat. The video has caused confusion and concern among viewers, especially at a time when national security is a hot topic.

Viral Video Claiming Attack on Gujarat’s Hazira Port is Fake, Says PIB Fact Check

A video showing a large explosion at port is being shared on social media, with many claiming it shows an attack on Hazira Port in Gujarat.


A dramatic video showing a large explosion at a port is being widely shared on social media, with many claiming it shows an attack on Hazira Port in Gujarat. The video has caused confusion and concern among viewers, especially at a time when national security is a hot topic. But the government has now stepped in to clarify the truth behind the video.

According to the Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check team, the viral clip is not recent and has nothing to do with Hazira Port or any kind of attack on Indian territory.

“Not From Gujarat, Not Recent,” Confirms PIB

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the PIB Fact Check team clearly labeled the viral video as fake in the context in which it’s being shared.

“This video is widely circulating on social media with a claim that Hazira Port in #Gujarat has been attacked,” the post stated.
“#PIBFactCheck
• This is an unrelated video confirmed to depict an oil tanker explosion. The video is dated July 7, 2021.
• Do not share this video.”

This means the video in question is nearly three years old and shows an accident involving an oil tanker—completely unrelated to anything happening in Gujarat today.

Why This Misinformation Matters

Videos like this, especially when they show loud explosions and smoke, can easily cause panic. When such clips are shared without verifying the facts, it can lead to widespread fear, especially during tense times when people are already on edge.

By posting the video with false claims, users—either knowingly or unknowingly—spread fake news that can distract from real issues and overwhelm emergency systems.

What You Should Do

  • Don’t forward or share videos or photos online unless you are sure they are genuine.

  • Always check for verified updates from official handles like @PIBFactCheck, @HMOIndia, or trusted news platforms.

  • Report suspicious content on social media platforms to help stop the spread of false information.

If you’ve already shared this video, it’s not too late—consider deleting your post and sharing the correct information.

