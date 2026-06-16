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Home > India News > Viral Video: Cockroach Janata Party Spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya Dances To Rap During Panel Event | WATCH

Viral Video: Cockroach Janata Party Spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya Dances To Rap During Panel Event | WATCH

A viral video showing CJP spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya dancing during a rap performance at a student event has sparked widespread debate online. While critics questioned the appropriateness of the act at an intellectual discussion programme, supporters defended it as an informal interaction with students.

Viral Video: Cockroach Janata Party Spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya Dances To Rap During Panel Event (Screengrab via X)
Viral Video: Cockroach Janata Party Spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya Dances To Rap During Panel Event (Screengrab via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-16 14:08 IST

Cockroach Janata Party : A video featuring Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya dancing during a student community programme in Delhi has gone viral on social media, triggering sharp reactions and political commentary online. The event, reportedly organized as an intellectual discussion programme for students at Bharati Vidyapeeth, took an unexpected turn when Dahiya joined a rap performance and was seen dancing on stage. Clips from the event quickly spread across social media platforms, where supporters and critics offered contrasting views on the incident.

Viral Video Draws Mixed Reactions

The footage shows Dahiya enthusiastically participating during a live rap segment at the programme. While some social media users viewed the moment as a light-hearted interaction with students, others questioned whether such conduct was appropriate at an event promoted as an intellectual discussion.

Several posts criticizing the performance gained traction online. Critics argued that the focus of the programme should have remained on academic and policy discussions rather than entertainment. Some users employed satire and political jibes while commenting on the viral clip.

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Supporters Defend Informal Engagement

Supporters of Dahiya, however, argued that engaging with students in an informal setting should not be seen negatively. They contended that public figures often participate in cultural and artistic activities during campus events to connect with younger audiences.

According to supporters, the dance segment represented a spontaneous moment rather than a planned political performance. They also pointed out that student programmes frequently combine discussions, performances, and interactive sessions.

Social Media Turns Event into Political Talking Point

As the video continued circulating online, political rivals and commentators used the clip to target the CJP spokesperson. Memes, edited videos, and satirical posts emerged across platforms, transforming what began as a campus event into a broader political conversation.

The incident highlights how moments captured on camera can rapidly become national talking points in the age of social media, often attracting attention far beyond the original audience present at the event.

No Official Response Yet

At the time of writing, neither Vijeta Dahiya nor the organizers of the programme had issued a detailed public statement addressing the controversy surrounding the viral video. Despite the criticism and online debate, the clip continues to attract views and comments, with opinions remaining divided over whether the performance was an appropriate form of student engagement or a distraction from the event’s stated purpose.

ALSO READ: How US-Iran Peace Deal Could Save India Billions On Oil Imports, Cut Fuel Prices

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Viral Video: Cockroach Janata Party Spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya Dances To Rap During Panel Event | WATCH
Tags: Bharati Vidyapeeth eventCJP spokesperson danceCockroach Janta Partypolitical viral videosocial media political debatestudent programme controversyVijeta Dahiya rap performanceVijeta Dahiya viral video

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Viral Video: Cockroach Janata Party Spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya Dances To Rap During Panel Event | WATCH
Viral Video: Cockroach Janata Party Spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya Dances To Rap During Panel Event | WATCH
Viral Video: Cockroach Janata Party Spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya Dances To Rap During Panel Event | WATCH
Viral Video: Cockroach Janata Party Spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya Dances To Rap During Panel Event | WATCH

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