Monday, May 26, 2025
Viral Video: Delhi Airport Roof Collapses After Heavy Rain, 49 Flights Diverted Amid Overnight Thunderstorm

A portion of Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1 roof collapsed during a stormy night with 80 mm rainfall and 80 km/h winds. 49 flights were diverted. No major damage reported.

Viral Video: Delhi Airport Roof Collapses After Heavy Rain, 49 Flights Diverted Amid Overnight Thunderstorm


A portion of the roof at Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal 1 collapsed early Sunday morning after a torrential downpour and strong winds struck Delhi and the NCR overnight. The rainstorm, recorded at over 80 mm, was accompanied by wind speeds between 70-80 km/h, leading to widespread waterlogging, flight disruptions, and damage to infrastructure.

Viral Video Captures Roof Collapse

Viral videos circulating on social media show the moment a membrane shade at the T1 Arrival forecourt gave way, allowing torrents of water to gush down over parked vehicles and nearby pedestrians. In the footage, people are seen standing near the area just before the collapse occurred, highlighting the unexpected intensity of the storm.

Delhi Airport’s Response and Clarification

In an official statement, Delhi International Airport Ltd. (DIAL) explained that the tensile fabric section collapsed as part of a built-in design response to extreme weather, helping disperse water rather than retaining it dangerously. DIAL emphasized that no structural damage occurred to the rest of the terminal and that passenger safety was not compromised.

“As part of the design’s natural response to extreme conditions and to prevent excessive water retention, a section of the external tensile fabric at the T1 Arrival forecourt adjusted under pressure… There was no structural compromise,” said DIAL.

Massive Flight Disruptions: 49 Flights Diverted

Due to the severe weather and temporary water accumulation at IGI Airport, 49 flights, including 17 international ones, were diverted to alternate airports. The operations were briefly impacted, but resumed after drainage systems cleared the waterlogged areas.

Red Alert and Weather Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert on Saturday night, warning of an approaching thunderstorm cell from the west and northwest. The alert turned accurate as a strong duststorm, followed by intense rain, swept through Delhi in a short span of 30–45 minutes, beginning around 2:00 AM.

Citywide Impact: Traffic Chaos and Tree Uprooting

The sudden weather shift didn’t just affect the airport. Major roads in Delhi were flooded, leading to significant traffic snarls across the city. Strong winds also uprooted trees, including along Akbar Road, one of Delhi’s prominent stretches. Emergency services were deployed to manage the aftermath, including clearing fallen trees and restoring blocked roadways.

The incident at Delhi Airport underscores the increasing vulnerability of urban infrastructure to intense, short-duration weather events. While airport authorities managed the crisis swiftly and reported no structural harm, the diversion of dozens of flights and the citywide chaos revealed the challenges posed by sudden weather extremes in India’s capital.

Delhi Airport roof collapse video Delhi flights diverted Terminal 1 IGI roof leak

