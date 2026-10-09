Viral Video: Delhi Police Urges Peace At Chandni Chowk Mosque, Appeals To People Not To Join CJP Protest

Old Delhi’s lanes are rarely quiet, but on Friday one voice stood out. From a mosque in Chandni Chowk, an announcement went out asking residents to keep calm, stay away from protests and cooperate with the authorities. Sources confirmed the announcement on Friday, and a video of it soon began circulating widely on social media.

What Is Stated In The Announcement?

As can be seen in the video, the narrator pleads the people to behave responsibly, obey the law, and preserve the peace and security in their neighbourhoods. It urges the people not to join the protest or get themselves into a mob, and obstruct the administration from doing its job. It cautions that such behaviour might end up in an untoward incident.

It further advises the people not to use provocative messages or indulge in any celebration that would provoke an incident. It tells the people to cooperate with the police and the administration and look after their families.

गजब का सिस्टम है—वोटों की हेराफेरी और ‘ज्ञान’ बाबू का खेल अपनी जगह चालू रहेगा, पर जनता को शांति का पाठ पढ़ाने पुलिस खुद मस्जिद तक पहुँच जाएगी! ऐसा ‘होम डिलीवरी ज्ञान’ तो बस दिल्ली पुलिस ही दे सकती है। 🤫🏼”क्या बात क्या बात। https://t.co/qXF41gtZC8 — Anish kumar (@kanish92341) October 8, 2026

Who Confirmed It?

According to the information available, Delhi Police has confirmed the video. The announcement heard in the clip is described as a police announcement, made from the mosque. Attempts were being made to reach the North District Police for further details at the time of reporting, so the exact circumstances are yet to be officially explained.

Why It Matters Now?

The timing is the key to the story. The announcement comes ahead of a planned protest in the capital on October 10. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has called a gathering over allegations of irregularities in the election process, with Jantar Mantar the main focus. Delhi Police has been preparing for large crowds, and has already asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to consider closing gates at several stations from Friday night.

Seen in that light, the Chandni Chowk message looks like part of a wider effort to reach people at the neighbourhood level before the protest day begins.

What We Do Not Yet Know?

Several details are still missing. It is not clear who exactly made the announcement or at what time. It is also unclear whether similar appeals were made in other parts of the city, or whether the mosque’s management was involved in drafting the message. Police have not yet issued a detailed statement on how the announcement was arranged.

The Day Ahead

That being said, the one question that comes to mind on Saturday is whether appeals for calm will prevail in the lanes of Old Delhi and elsewhere. As to whether they succeed in answering the appeal, the number who turn up at Jantar Mantar, and the reaction of the authorities will be known only once Saturday dawns. Till then, the one video clip from a Chandni Chowk loudspeaker will give us some idea of how prepared the capital city is.

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