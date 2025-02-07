Home
Friday, February 7, 2025
Viral Video: Drunk Russian Woman Hits Scooty In Raipur, Creates Ruckus; Arrested

According to police reports, the car was being driven recklessly by Nodira, a resident of Tashkent, Uzbekistan, who was allegedly intoxicated.

Viral Video: Drunk Russian Woman Hits Scooty In Raipur, Creates Ruckus; Arrested


A foreign national caused chaos on Raipur’s VIP Road after a late-night accident left three young men seriously injured. The incident occurred around 12:30 AM when a car, reportedly carrying a “Government of India” sticker, collided with a scooter.

According to police reports, the car was being driven recklessly by Nodira, a resident of Tashkent, Uzbekistan, who was allegedly intoxicated. She was accompanied by government lawyer Bhavesh Acharya.

Shocking details suggest that the woman was sitting on the man’s lap while driving the vehicle. The accident left Neelkamal Sahu, Lalit Chandel, and Arun Vishwakarma, who work in video production, badly injured. They were rushed to the hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

Scene Turns Chaotic After Accident

Eyewitnesses reported that after the crash, the foreign woman became aggressive, accusing bystanders of stealing her phone. She refused to cooperate with the police and created a commotion at the scene. Videos from the incident show her screaming while officers tried to pacify her.

The Telibandha police, who arrived shortly after the accident, confirmed that both the woman and her companion were under the influence of alcohol. Preliminary reports indicate that they had left a pub and were heading to buy cigarettes when the accident occurred. The police have sent both for medical tests to determine their exact level of intoxication.

A case has been registered against the accused for rash driving and causing an accident. The police have also seized the vehicle, which reportedly belongs to DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) Public Prosecutor Bhavesh Acharya. Officials stated that additional charges, including drunk driving, will be added based on medical reports.

Station in-charge Narendra Mishra confirmed that further investigation is underway to determine the extent of the duo’s involvement and their purpose in Raipur. Nodira was in India on a tourist visa, but her place of residence in the city remains unknown.

Meanwhile, the injured victims are undergoing treatment, and their families have demanded strict action against those responsible.

