A shocking video has gone viral on social media, showing employees of a private marketing firm in Kochi, Kerala, being subjected to inhumane punishments for not meeting sales targets. The disturbing visuals triggered massive outrage and led to a probe by state authorities, including the Labour Department and Human Rights Commission.

In one of the clips, a man is seen crawling on his knees with a belt tied around his neck, being led like a dog. In another video, some employees are reportedly forced to undress as a form of punishment. These visuals are believed to have been recorded about four months ago at a marketing company functioning in Kaloor, with the incident taking place near Perumbavoor.

Modern Slavery, Shocking and inhumane treatment of employees have come to light in Hindustan Powerlinks Company located in Kochi, Kerala. Employees who did not meet the target were given harsh punishments, such as being forced to walk like a dog with a belt tied around their… pic.twitter.com/oIqpnNOItx — Pinky Rajpurohit 🇮🇳 (@Madrassan_Pinky) April 6, 2025

Hindustan Power Links forced their employees to crawl with belts around their necks and lick coins for missing sales targets. This is from Kerala. pic.twitter.com/n9YJj3JMUS — Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) April 6, 2025

The videos were allegedly captured by a former manager of the company, who later left the firm. Police officials said the videos were deceptive and meant to tarnish the image of the company’s owner. Despite that, the footage caused significant uproar online.

A video has surfaced which shows underperforming employees of a private marketing firm in Kerala’s Kochi being subjected to inhuman treatment, including making them walk on their knees like chained dogs for not meeting their targets. #Kerela #Kochi #MarketingFirm pic.twitter.com/z7QpZiXU7s — Priyathosh Agnihamsa (@priyathosh6447) April 6, 2025

Social media platforms erupted in anger. One user called it “Modern Slavery” and detailed how employees earning just ₹6,000 to ₹8,000 a month were forced to bark, crawl, lick rotten fruit, and even hold each other’s genitals as punishment for not achieving their targets. Another tweet stated, “Shocking and inhumane treatment of employees have come to light in Kochi, Kerala.”

In response to the viral clips, the Kerala Labour Department ordered an immediate investigation. Labour Minister V Sivankutty termed the visuals “shocking and disturbing,” stressing that such practices are unacceptable in a state like Kerala. He instructed the district labour officer to submit a detailed report on the matter.

The State Human Rights Commission also took notice of the case after receiving a complaint from High Court lawyer Kulathoor Jaisingh. The Kerala State Youth Commission registered a case suo moto and directed the district police chief to report on the incident. Chairman M Shajar stated that strict legal action must be taken against such humiliating and unacceptable practices in a civilised society.

Interestingly, the employee shown in the video later told the media that the visuals were taken forcefully by the former manager, who had been dismissed by the company. “I’m still working at the firm. These visuals were shot months ago and were part of an attempt to damage the company’s image,” he said, echoing the same statement to the police and labour officials.

Police have also recorded statements from other employees seen in the video, who confirmed that the now-dismissed manager was responsible for the punishments. Some claimed that this kind of harassment was used regularly on underperforming staff.

As the investigation continues, authorities are under pressure to ensure accountability and justice for those involved. The incident has reopened the conversation around toxic workplace culture and exploitation in the name of performance.

