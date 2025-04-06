Home
Viral Video: Kerala Employees Forced To Crawl Like Dog, Lick…; Firm Faces Backlash, Police Say Footage Is Misleading

A video from Kochi shows marketing firm staff being punished like slaves for missing targets. Kerala Labour Department and Human Rights Commission launch investigations.

Viral Video: Kerala Employees Forced To Crawl Like Dog, Lick…; Firm Faces Backlash, Police Say Footage Is Misleading


A shocking video has gone viral on social media, showing employees of a private marketing firm in Kochi, Kerala, being subjected to inhumane punishments for not meeting sales targets. The disturbing visuals triggered massive outrage and led to a probe by state authorities, including the Labour Department and Human Rights Commission.

In one of the clips, a man is seen crawling on his knees with a belt tied around his neck, being led like a dog. In another video, some employees are reportedly forced to undress as a form of punishment. These visuals are believed to have been recorded about four months ago at a marketing company functioning in Kaloor, with the incident taking place near Perumbavoor.

The videos were allegedly captured by a former manager of the company, who later left the firm. Police officials said the videos were deceptive and meant to tarnish the image of the company’s owner. Despite that, the footage caused significant uproar online.

Social media platforms erupted in anger. One user called it “Modern Slavery” and detailed how employees earning just ₹6,000 to ₹8,000 a month were forced to bark, crawl, lick rotten fruit, and even hold each other’s genitals as punishment for not achieving their targets. Another tweet stated, “Shocking and inhumane treatment of employees have come to light in Kochi, Kerala.”

In response to the viral clips, the Kerala Labour Department ordered an immediate investigation. Labour Minister V Sivankutty termed the visuals “shocking and disturbing,” stressing that such practices are unacceptable in a state like Kerala. He instructed the district labour officer to submit a detailed report on the matter.

The State Human Rights Commission also took notice of the case after receiving a complaint from High Court lawyer Kulathoor Jaisingh. The Kerala State Youth Commission registered a case suo moto and directed the district police chief to report on the incident. Chairman M Shajar stated that strict legal action must be taken against such humiliating and unacceptable practices in a civilised society.

Interestingly, the employee shown in the video later told the media that the visuals were taken forcefully by the former manager, who had been dismissed by the company. “I’m still working at the firm. These visuals were shot months ago and were part of an attempt to damage the company’s image,” he said, echoing the same statement to the police and labour officials.

Police have also recorded statements from other employees seen in the video, who confirmed that the now-dismissed manager was responsible for the punishments. Some claimed that this kind of harassment was used regularly on underperforming staff.

As the investigation continues, authorities are under pressure to ensure accountability and justice for those involved. The incident has reopened the conversation around toxic workplace culture and exploitation in the name of performance.

ALSO READ: 'Not Just Grey Hairs': How A Young Man From Kerala Turned Delhi Train Journey Into A Mission For Older People

Filed under

Kerala employee abuse Kerala Labour Department probe Kochi marketing firm viral video

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

