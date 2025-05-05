Viral Video: Kulgam Man Accused Of Aiding Terrorists Flees, Jumps Into River, Drowns

A man accused of helping terrorists drowned in a river in J&K's Kulgam while fleeing security forces. The video of the incident went viral, sparking political uproar.

A 23-year-old man from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, Imtiyaz Ahmad Magray, drowned on Sunday after jumping into the Veshaw River while trying to escape from security forces. He was under investigation for allegedly providing food and shelter to terrorists hiding in the nearby forests.

A video taken from higher ground captured the entire incident. It showed Magray suddenly scanning the area and leaping into the fast-flowing river. Despite attempting to swim, the strong current swept him away, leading to his drowning.

Kulgam | May 4

Imtiyaz Ahmad Magray (23), detained for aiding terrorists, tried to escape during a joint Police-Army raid and jumped into the Veshaw River. He was swept away by the current and drowned.

CCTV shows he jumped willingly. Forces shouldn't be blamed for his death.

According to sources, Magray was picked up by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday for questioning. He reportedly confessed to aiding terrorists by supplying them food and logistical support in Tangmarg, a forested area in Kulgam. On Sunday, he was leading a joint team of the police and army to a suspected terrorist hideout.

But before the forces could reach the location, Magray attempted to escape and jumped into the river. No personnel were seen near him at the time of his escape, as seen in the video. His sudden move and the resulting tragedy were caught on camera, quickly circulating online.

Security forces have condemned the spread of misinformation around the incident. They clarified that no force was used, and the man was not under immediate threat when he jumped. Officials stressed that the security personnel should not be blamed for the unfortunate death.

However, the incident has sparked political controversy. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti took to social media to express concerns over the case. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she said, “Yet another body has been recovered from a river in Kulgam raising serious allegations of foul play. Local residents allege that Imtiyaz Magray was picked up by the army two days ago and now mysteriously his body has surfaced in the river.”

This is not the first time that a local resident has been found helping terrorists with cross-border connections in Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces have often found evidence of logistical support being provided by locals to militants in hiding.

As the investigation continues, authorities are urging the public to refrain from jumping to conclusions or spreading unverified claims. Meanwhile, the video and the political reactions have added pressure on the administration to provide clarity on the sequence of events.

