Wednesday, December 18, 2024
VIRAL VIDEO: Moment Before Indian Navy Speedboat Collided With Passenger Ferry Off Mumbai Coast | WATCH

An Indian Navy speedboat collided with a passenger ferry off Mumbai’s coast today, resulting in 13 fatalities. The incident occurred during engine trials, with 10 ferry passengers and 3 naval personnel confirmed dead. Rescue operations have saved 102 people, including survivors from the navy craft.

In a tragic incident off the Mumbai coast, an Indian Navy speedboat undergoing engine trials lost control and collided with a passenger ferry, resulting in 13 fatalities. The accident, which occurred around 4 PM today, involved the speedboat, which was carrying five crew members, and the Neel Kamal ferry, which was carrying 110 passengers on its journey from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island.

The collision, captured in a video taken from the ferry, led to the immediate sinking of the ferry. While 102 people, including survivors from both the ferry and the navy craft, were rescued, the impact claimed the lives of 10 ferry passengers and 3 navy personnel. Among the deceased was a naval officer and two employees from the original equipment manufacturer involved with the navy’s speedboat trials.

SHOCKING VIDEO:

The video showing the collision surfaced hours after the event, revealing the chaotic moments as the ferry began tilting towards the water’s surface. Passengers could be seen wearing life jackets as they were rescued by boats. The Coast Guard and Indian Navy, along with Marine Police, immediately launched a major search and rescue operation. The operation involved 11 navy boats, three Marine Police boats, and a boat from the Coast Guard. Four helicopters were also deployed in the rescue efforts, alongside local police, workers from the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, and fishermen.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his deep sorrow over the tragedy, offering condolences to the victims’ families. The cause of the ferry’s tilt and the subsequent sinking was initially unknown, though the navy confirmed the collision as the root cause.

This incident highlights the dangers that can occur even with routine operations and calls attention to the importance of safety measures during engine trials and ferry transport. Public ferries like the Neel Kamal are a popular mode of transport for tourists heading to the Elephanta Caves, making this tragedy all the more devastating.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Slams Congress For ‘Malicious Lies’ Over Amit Shah’s BR Ambedkar Remark

Filed under

Indian Navy Mumbai ferry collision speedboat accident

