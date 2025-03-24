Home
Viral Video: Mumbai’s Habitat Comedy Club Shuts Down After Attack Over Kunal Kamra’s Satirical Act

Mumbai’s Habitat Comedy Club shuts down after Shiv Sena supporters vandalized it over Kunal Kamra’s satirical act on Eknath Shinde. Attack sparks free speech concerns.

Viral Video: Mumbai’s Habitat Comedy Club Shuts Down After Attack Over Kunal Kamra’s Satirical Act


Mumbai’s popular Habitat Comedy Club has been forced to shut its doors after a violent attack by political supporters on Sunday night. The incident occurred after comedian Kunal Kamra performed a satirical song about Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, sparking outrage among Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) supporters.

Comedy Show Disrupted, Venue Ransacked

Eyewitness videos from the club showed men wearing Shiv Sena scarves interrupting a live performance, throwing chairs, tearing down posters, and smashing light fittings. The attack left the club’s management with no choice but to suspend its operations indefinitely.

WATCH:

Kunal Kamra’s Political Satire Sparks Backlash

Kamra, known for his sharp political satire, performed a song that criticized Eknath Shinde, the leader of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and Maharashtra’s Chief Minister. The performance appears to have triggered the violent response from his supporters.

This isn’t the first time Kamra has faced backlash for his political commentary. The comedian has been vocal in his criticism of various political figures, often sparking controversy and drawing legal trouble.

Political Tensions & Free Speech Concerns

The attack has raised serious concerns over freedom of expression in India, with comedians and artists fearing growing intolerance toward political satire. Many on social media condemned the violence against the comedy club, calling it an attack on democratic values.

Habitat Comedy Club Shuts Down

Following the vandalism, the Habitat Comedy Club announced its closure. The club, a well-known venue in Mumbai’s stand-up comedy scene, has hosted numerous Indian and international comedians over the years.

As of now, neither the Mumbai Police nor the Maharashtra government has issued a statement on any arrests or action against the attackers.

With increasing incidents of artistic censorship and political interference, this latest attack on a comedy venue has reignited debates about freedom of speech in India. Whether Habitat Comedy Club will reopen remains uncertain.

