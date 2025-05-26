Home
Monday, May 26, 2025
  Viral Video: Nitish Kumar Places Flower Plant On Head Of The Man Who Offered Him The Plant

Viral Video: Nitish Kumar Places Flower Plant On Head Of The Man Who Offered Him The Plant

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar once again stirred headlines after a video of him placing a flower pot on the head of a senior bureaucrat went viral.

Viral Video: Nitish Kumar Places Flower Plant On Head Of The Man Who Offered Him The Plant


Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar once again stirred headlines after a video of him placing a flower pot on the head of a senior bureaucrat went viral. The incident took place during an event at the LN Mishra Institute in Patna on Monday, May 26. In a moment that left the audience surprised and amused, Kumar gently set a flower pot on the head of Additional Chief Secretary (Education) S. Siddharth.

The lighthearted gesture was caught on camera and quickly spread across social media, with many terming it another addition to the CM’s list of unusual public moments.

A Pattern of Public Gaffes

This is not the first time Nitish Kumar has drawn attention for his spontaneous conduct at formal events. In March, he abruptly left the stage ahead of the national anthem during the inauguration of the Sepak Takraw World Cup in Patna. When the anthem finally played, he was seen standing offstage, smiling and waving.

In a separate function, Kumar was filmed placing his arm around a woman’s shoulders on stage as Union Home Minister Amit Shah looked on. The woman, a rural beneficiary receiving a cheque, appeared confused during the photo opportunity, prompting Kumar to reposition her for the cameras—an act that drew criticism from opposition leaders.

Earlier, Kumar had also made headlines for bending to touch Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s feet, another moment that was seized upon by critics.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress have used such visuals to question Kumar’s decorum and demand his resignation. Sharing the clip of the latest incident, the RJD wrote on X, “Just see how Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is pulling towards himself a woman in an objectionable manner with Home Minister Amit Shah looking on.”

