Viral Video Of TTE Performing CPR On Passenger Sparks Debate

A video shared by the Railway Ministry, showcasing a Traveling Ticket Examiner (TTE) performing CPR on a 70-year-old passenger who allegedly suffered a heart attack, has sparked a massive debate on social media. The clip, which quickly went viral, has not only raised concerns among doctors but also led to accusations of spreading misinformation regarding life-saving procedures.

In the video, the TTE is hailed as a “lifesaver” for performing chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on the elderly passenger, who, despite appearing distressed, is fully awake and responsive. The incident occurred on train number 15708, the Amrapali Express, where the TTE is seen asking the passenger when he started feeling unwell while simultaneously performing CPR. The passenger is later sent to a hospital at Chhapra railway station, as the Railways shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

टीटीई की तत्परता से मिला ‘जीवनदान’

ट्रेन संख्या 15708 ‘आम्रपाली एक्सप्रेस’ के जनरल कोच में सफ़र के दौरान 70 वर्षीय एक यात्री को हार्ट अटैक आने पर तैनात टीटीई ने बिना समय गंवाए CPR दिया और यात्री की जान बचाई। तत्पश्चात छपरा रेलवे स्टेशन पर यात्री को अस्पताल भेज दिया गया। pic.twitter.com/vxqsTEkir7 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 23, 2024

While the Railway Ministry lauded the TTE’s quick response, medical professionals on social media immediately criticized the actions, citing that performing CPR on a conscious patient is not only incorrect but also potentially harmful. Doctors explained that CPR is intended only for patients who are unresponsive, not breathing, or have an ineffective pulse.

Many doctors, including Dr. Nawazish Khan, pointed out that CPR should never be performed on a conscious person. “CPR is not performed on conscious patients. It is exclusively for those who are unresponsive and not breathing or have no pulse,” he wrote, emphasizing the risk of harm that could arise from performing CPR incorrectly.

Cardiologist Dr. Shariq Shamim also chimed in, expressing his concern that the video misrepresents medical practices. He stated, “He [the passenger] is awake, you DO NOT do CPR on an awake person. CPR is not administered simply for a heart attack, and government officials should avoid spreading misleading information.”

The video and the praise for the TTE’s actions led to calls for the Railway Ministry to take down the clip to prevent the spread of misinformation. Activists and concerned individuals also joined in, with one filing an RTI (Right to Information) request to inquire about the TTE’s medical training and whether the Railways had conducted any investigation into the matter.

In response to the backlash, several medical professionals urged the public to refrain from mimicking the procedure shown in the video and to ensure that CPR is performed under the right circumstances. CPR should only be administered when someone is unconscious, unresponsive, and showing no signs of breathing or a pulse.

This incident highlights the importance of educating the public on life-saving procedures and the critical need for proper training in emergency response situations.

