Viral Video: OP Jindal Student Caught Sneaking Girl in Suitcase into Boys’ Hostel, Internet Reacts

A video that has taken social media by storm shows a male student at OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat, allegedly trying to smuggle a girl—believed to be his girlfriend—into the boys’ hostel by concealing her inside a large suitcase. The shocking moment was captured on video, reportedly by a fellow student, and has since gone […]

A video that has taken social media by storm shows a male student at OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat, allegedly trying to smuggle a girl—believed to be his girlfriend—into the boys’ hostel by concealing her inside a large suitcase. The shocking moment was captured on video, reportedly by a fellow student, and has since gone viral across platforms such as Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

A boy tried sneaking his girlfriend into a boy’s hostel in a suitcase. Gets caught. Location: OP Jindal University pic.twitter.com/Iyo6UPopfg Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Squint Neon (@TheSquind) April 12, 2025

The clip shows university security unzipping the suitcase after growing suspicious, only to find a young woman tightly curled inside. The suitcase stunt quickly turned into a trending topic online, triggering both laughter and concern.

What Sparked the Suspicion?

While the exact series of events remains unclear, some online sources suggest that the girl might have made an involuntary sound—possibly a scream—while being wheeled, alerting security guards. Whether she is a student of the university or an outsider has not yet been confirmed.

As of now, OP Jindal Global University has not released any official statement regarding the incident. Also, HT City, the original platform that shared the video details, has stated that they have not independently verified the authenticity of the clip.

Internet Erupts with Memes and Mixed Reactions

Social media exploded with reactions, many users poking fun at the creativity of the plan. One comment read, “Love always finds a way—even if it involves luggage!” Another joked, “This is peak hostel behavior. Jindal really lives up to the ‘OP’ in its name.”

The bizarre incident sparked discussions on student life, hostel restrictions, and youthful rebellion. While many appreciated the “commitment,” others cringed at what they called “suitcase folklore” in the making.

What Now? Unanswered Questions and Disciplinary Speculation

While the humor continues to spread, questions linger over how the suitcase managed to get that far into the hostel premises. Viewers are wondering whether there will be disciplinary consequences for the student, though no official action has yet been confirmed.

For now, the viral suitcase stunt stands as a cautionary tale about testing the limits of hostel rules in an age where cameras and smartphone recordings can instantly turn pranks into nationwide entertainment.

ALSO READ: UPI Down Again? Digital Payments Body Working To Resolve Issue’