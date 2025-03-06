Home
Thursday, March 6, 2025
  • Viral Video: ‘Pakistan Hi Samajh Lo’, Woman Heckles Journalist in Delhi While Reporting On Rohingya Settlement

Viral Video: 'Pakistan Hi Samajh Lo', Woman Heckles Journalist in Delhi While Reporting On Rohingya Settlement

The video shows the journalist interviewing residents about their background and duration of stay in Kalindi Kunj. One of the locals admitted to having migrated from Bangladesh.

Viral Video: ‘Pakistan Hi Samajh Lo’, Woman Heckles Journalist in Delhi While Reporting On Rohingya Settlement


In Kalindi Kunj, Delhi, a video of woman who heckled a Youth Media TV journalist who was covering the area’s Bangladeshi and Rohingya settlements, has now gone viral.

Here’s What Happened

The video shows the journalist interviewing residents about their background and duration of stay in Kalindi Kunj. One of the locals admitted to having migrated from Bangladesh. However, the situation quickly escalated when a woman intervened, demanding that the journalist stop filming.

When the reporter refused to turn off the camera, the woman confronted him, asking, “Sarkari ho? (Are you from the government?)” As the argument intensified, the journalist countered by questioning whether the area was akin to Pakistan. The woman retorted, “Pakistan hi samjh lo (Consider it as Pakistan).” She further stated that the journalist should report from places where there is democracy, implying a restriction on press freedom in the area.

Social Media Reacts

The viral clip has ignited widespread discussions on social media, with users divided over the issue. Some expressed concerns over press freedom and the right of journalists to report from any part of the country, while others pointed out the sensitivity of the issue concerning refugees and their security.

Rohingya Settlements in Delhi

The incident has brought renewed attention to the presence of Rohingya refugees in Delhi. According to reports, a substantial number of Rohingyas have settled in areas like Kalindi Kunj. In January 2025, the Supreme Court sought details from the NGO Rohingya Human Rights Initiative regarding settlement locations and access to basic facilities for these refugees.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing the NGO, informed the court that Rohingyas face challenges in accessing public schools and hospitals due to the lack of Aadhaar cards. While the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) recognizes their status, the absence of Aadhaar restricts them from availing essential services. The PIL filed in the Supreme Court has demanded non-discriminatory access to education, healthcare, and subsidized food for Rohingya families.

The issue of illegal immigration has been a contentious political topic, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) previously accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of enabling Rohingya settlements in Delhi for electoral gains.

