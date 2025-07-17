LIVE TV
Viral Video | Patna ICU Horror: 5 Armed Men Kill Murder Convict Inside Hospital

Chandan Mishra, a murder convict on parole, was shot dead inside Paras Hospital's ICU in Patna. The daylight attack triggered political outrage, with Pappu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav slamming the Nitish Kumar government over law and order. A probe and manhunt are ongoing.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 16:55:28 IST

In a shocking incident, which has given rise to a state political indignation, a murder convicted on probation was closed by five unidentified persons inside the intensive care unit (ICU) at a private hospital in Patna, Birines on Thursday morning.

The victim was identified as Chandan Mishra in the Buxar district, and served a judgment in Patnas Plum prison for a murder case. He received probation for medical treatment and was admitted to the paras hospital in the state capital. According to police, a deadly shooting took place inside the hospital’s premises at 07:30.

Patna (Central) Superintendent of Police (SP) Dixit confirmed the attack and said: “Police became acquainted around 10 p.m.

Despite escaping for emergency medical treatment, Chandan died because of his injuries while living in the ICU. Police have registered a case and started a full -scale investigation. The first doubt points to the old enmity, which is the potential motif behind the Delite murder.

Sp Dixit said, “There is a manhunt running to discover and arrest weapons,” the nature of the crime suggests that it was a well -planned attack. The entrance of armed attackers to a high -security hospital area has aroused serious concerns about law and order in the state.

The incident has triggered sharp political reactions across Bihar.

Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav, who tried to visit the hospital where the incident took place, was stopped by the police. In a fiery statement, he demanded the imposition of President’s Rule in Bihar. “There is no government in Bihar. Nurses, doctors, and the public — no one is safe. Criminals are being selected based on caste and encounters are fake,” Yadav alleged. “Nitish Kumar is not running the government. The BJP is calling the shots.”

Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav also questioned the Nitish Kumar-led government’s failure to maintain security, especially in healthcare settings. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Government criminals stormed into the ICU and shot a patient admitted to the hospital. Is anyone safe anywhere in Bihar? Has this happened before 2005?”

The shocking murder has brought back the conversation around the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar and the growing presence of criminal elements in the state. 

Meanwhile, there was heavy police presence outside the hospital, and the authorities are going through CCTV footage from the area to determine who the attackers were. Officials say they will be quick to take action, but the public fury continues to mount. 

As the investigation continues, the state government is facing increasing pressure to keep public institutions safe and reign in the ever increasing boldness of criminals, who are operating in broad daylight.

