Viral Video, School Teacher In Meerut Caught Sleeping In A Government School , Watch

A video that appears to capture a female teacher sleeping during school hours inside a government classroom in Meerut has caused widespread outrage online.

A video that appears to capture a female teacher sleeping during school hours inside a government classroom in Meerut has caused widespread outrage online. The footage, allegedly shot by a student, shows the assistant teacher slouched on a chair, seemingly fast asleep, while the class was in session.

The clip quickly gained traction on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), where several users slammed the lack of professionalism and accountability in government schools.

In response to the video, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Asha Chaudhary confirmed that the matter is under review. Speaking to India Today, she said a formal inquiry has been ordered and action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

Fan Repair Turns to Romance: Unlikely Love Story Sparks Buzz Online

In another viral moment, a quirky love story has taken the internet by storm. A woman fell for a man she frequently called to fix her ceiling fan, leading to an unexpected romantic connection that’s now all over social media.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Speaking to Khabar Express, the man, who works as a fan mechanic, recounted how it all began. “Pankha kharab tha toh gaon mein toh koi bhi bula hi leta hai. Inhone phone kara mujhe aur bulaya humko,” he said, describing how she reached out to him for repairs.

While the story may seem straight out of a film script, it has triggered an avalanche of reactions—ranging from amusement to disbelief. Whether heartwarming or surprising, it’s yet another reminder of how the internet continues to uncover the most unexpected tales from everyday life.

Must Read: Viral Video: TTE Attacked By Mob In Prayagraj Railway Station, Know Why