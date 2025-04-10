Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Viral Video, School Teacher In Meerut Caught Sleeping In A Government School , Watch

Viral Video, School Teacher In Meerut Caught Sleeping In A Government School , Watch

A video that appears to capture a female teacher sleeping during school hours inside a government classroom in Meerut has caused widespread outrage online.

Viral Video, School Teacher In Meerut Caught Sleeping In A Government School , Watch


A video that appears to capture a female teacher sleeping during school hours inside a government classroom in Meerut has caused widespread outrage online. The footage, allegedly shot by a student, shows the assistant teacher slouched on a chair, seemingly fast asleep, while the class was in session.

The clip quickly gained traction on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), where several users slammed the lack of professionalism and accountability in government schools.

In response to the video, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Asha Chaudhary confirmed that the matter is under review. Speaking to India Today, she said a formal inquiry has been ordered and action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

Fan Repair Turns to Romance: Unlikely Love Story Sparks Buzz Online

In another viral moment, a quirky love story has taken the internet by storm. A woman fell for a man she frequently called to fix her ceiling fan, leading to an unexpected romantic connection that’s now all over social media.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Speaking to Khabar Express, the man, who works as a fan mechanic, recounted how it all began. “Pankha kharab tha toh gaon mein toh koi bhi bula hi leta hai. Inhone phone kara mujhe aur bulaya humko,” he said, describing how she reached out to him for repairs.

While the story may seem straight out of a film script, it has triggered an avalanche of reactions—ranging from amusement to disbelief. Whether heartwarming or surprising, it’s yet another reminder of how the internet continues to uncover the most unexpected tales from everyday life.

Must Read: Viral Video: TTE Attacked By Mob In Prayagraj Railway Station, Know Why

Filed under

Government School viral video

newsx

Gwalior Fire: Blaze Erupts in Four-Storey Building, Two Firefighters Injured in Cylinder Explosion
After a violent protest b

Murshidabad Clash: 22 Arrested After Violent Protests Over Waqf (Amendment) Bill
On day two of the Congres

‘It’s Time To Wake Up’: Shashi Tharoor Says On Congress’ National Convention
newsx

Devotees In Tamil Nadu Apply Mud In Bodies And Worship At Kamudi Muthu Mariamman Temple
newsx

Viral Video, School Teacher In Meerut Caught Sleeping In A Government School , Watch
Gold Price today

Gold Price Today: Check Out Yellow Metal’s Rate And What’s Powering The Rally Now
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Gwalior Fire: Blaze Erupts in Four-Storey Building, Two Firefighters Injured in Cylinder Explosion

Gwalior Fire: Blaze Erupts in Four-Storey Building, Two Firefighters Injured in Cylinder Explosion

Murshidabad Clash: 22 Arrested After Violent Protests Over Waqf (Amendment) Bill

Murshidabad Clash: 22 Arrested After Violent Protests Over Waqf (Amendment) Bill

‘It’s Time To Wake Up’: Shashi Tharoor Says On Congress’ National Convention

‘It’s Time To Wake Up’: Shashi Tharoor Says On Congress’ National Convention

Devotees In Tamil Nadu Apply Mud In Bodies And Worship At Kamudi Muthu Mariamman Temple

Devotees In Tamil Nadu Apply Mud In Bodies And Worship At Kamudi Muthu Mariamman Temple

Gold Price Today: Check Out Yellow Metal’s Rate And What’s Powering The Rally Now

Gold Price Today: Check Out Yellow Metal’s Rate And What’s Powering The Rally Now

Entertainment

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Claims AR Rahman Made Padma Awardees Wait On Bench For Nearly Three Hours

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Claims AR Rahman Made Padma Awardees Wait On Bench For Nearly Three Hours

Apoorva Mukhija Returns Post India’s Got Latent Controversy, Says Made Her Father Live His Worst Nightmare, Lost My Self-Respect

Apoorva Mukhija Returns Post India’s Got Latent Controversy, Says Made Her Father Live His Worst

Video: Family Drama Takes A Turn, Manchu Manoj Protests Outside His Father Mohan Babu’s Residence: Have No Other Place To Go

Video: Family Drama Takes A Turn, Manchu Manoj Protests Outside His Father Mohan Babu’s Residence:

Leaked: Sai Pallavi Looks Busy On Set As Her New Look As Sita From Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Gets Revealed

Leaked: Sai Pallavi Looks Busy On Set As Her New Look As Sita From Ranbir

On Which Date Is Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s Iconic DDLJ Statue Getting Unveiled In London?

On Which Date Is Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s Iconic DDLJ Statue Getting Unveiled In London?

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank