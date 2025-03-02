Home
Sunday, March 2, 2025
  HOME»
  India»
  Viral Video | Shocking CCTV Footage Shows Buses In Bengaluru Colliding With Auto, Two Dead

Viral Video | Shocking CCTV Footage Shows Buses In Bengaluru Colliding With Auto, Two Dead

CCTV footage of a fatal Bengaluru accident shows a BMTC autorickshaw crushed between two buses, killing two. Police book BMTC drivers for reckless driving.

Viral Video | Shocking CCTV Footage Shows Buses In Bengaluru Colliding With Auto, Two Dead


A tragic road accident in Hanumanthanagar has shocked Bengaluru residents after CCTV footage revealed a horrifying collision involving two BMTC buses and an autorickshaw. The accident, which took place on February 28, led to the immediate deaths of both the autorickshaw driver and a passenger.

The disturbing footage, released by the Bengaluru Traffic Police on March 2, shows the autorickshaw getting trapped between two speeding BMTC buses, crushing it completely. The visuals have sparked outrage, raising serious concerns about reckless driving practices among Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) drivers.

Following the release of the video, the city traffic police have registered a case of reckless driving and accidental deaths against the two BMTC drivers involved. The investigation is ongoing to determine further accountability in this devastating incident.

