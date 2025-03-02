Viral Video | Shocking CCTV Footage Shows Buses In Bengaluru Colliding With Auto, Two Dead

CCTV footage of a fatal Bengaluru accident shows a BMTC autorickshaw crushed between two buses, killing two. Police book BMTC drivers for reckless driving.

A tragic road accident in Hanumanthanagar has shocked Bengaluru residents after CCTV footage revealed a horrifying collision involving two BMTC buses and an autorickshaw. The accident, which took place on February 28, led to the immediate deaths of both the autorickshaw driver and a passenger.

Tragic Accident in Hanumanthanagar: Reckless BMTC Buses Crush Autorickshaw, Killing Driver and Passenger

In a shocking incident captured on CCTV, a tragic accident occurred in Hanumanthanagar, Bengaluru, where a BMTC autorickshaw was fatally trapped between two BMTC buses. The… pic.twitter.com/Powxs0yjXD — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) March 2, 2025

The disturbing footage, released by the Bengaluru Traffic Police on March 2, shows the autorickshaw getting trapped between two speeding BMTC buses, crushing it completely. The visuals have sparked outrage, raising serious concerns about reckless driving practices among Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) drivers.

Following the release of the video, the city traffic police have registered a case of reckless driving and accidental deaths against the two BMTC drivers involved. The investigation is ongoing to determine further accountability in this devastating incident.

