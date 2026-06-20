Viral Video Shows Passenger Beaten To Death After Train Boarding Scuffle At Delhi’s Shahdara Station

A man died after being beaten by a group of fellow passengers during a dispute over boarding a train at Shahdara railway station in Delhi, with the entire incident caught on mobile phone cameras. The victim, identified as Pankaj Dhama from Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district, was reportedly attacked on platform number 3 while trying to board the Yoga Express. The case has triggered fresh concerns over passenger safety at railway stations in Delhi.

A 52-second video that surfaced on social media shows the man being surrounded by five to six people and assaulted on the platform while a train stood nearby. The footage has since become a key part of the investigation into the Delhi incident.

Video of Delhi station assault shows rescue attempt before victim collapses

The video also shows a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable trying to intervene. The constable can be seen pushing the alleged attackers away in an effort to rescue the victim. Moments later, the man collapses on the platform.

After the assault, the attackers are seen collecting their luggage and walking away from the scene. The RPF constable, along with another individual, is then seen dragging the victim across the platform. The visuals have drawn widespread attention in Delhi and beyond.

Delhi police register case as probe continues into fatal railway station attack

As per reports, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) B Bharat Reddy said police received information about a violent altercation at platform number 3 of Shahdara railway station. Investigators later found that Dhama had allegedly been attacked with kicks and punches by fellow passengers during the boarding dispute.

“Dhama was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder is being registered under section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the police station. Further legal procedure is underway,” said DCP Reddy.

Reports say that police have not yet revealed details about the accused persons or clarified whether they escaped the station or were detained. The Delhi police investigation is continuing, with officials working to identify all those involved in the fatal assault at the Delhi railway station.

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