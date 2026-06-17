Viral Video: SpiceJet Staffer Suspended After Heated Argument With Passengers Over Flight Cancellation | WATCH

A SpiceJet employee has been suspended after a heated verbal confrontation with passengers at West Bengal’s Bagdogra Airport was captured on camera and widely shared on social media. The incident occurred following the cancellation of a Delhi-bound flight, sparking frustration among stranded travellers and raising questions about passenger handling during flight disruptions. The controversy stems from the cancellation of SpiceJet flight SG 151, which was scheduled to fly from Bagdogra to Delhi on June 13. According to passengers, the flight faced repeated delays throughout the day before being cancelled late in the evening.

Travellers claimed they were initially informed that the flight would depart several hours behind schedule. However, after waiting for much of the day, they were eventually notified that the service had been cancelled altogether, leading to anger and confusion among passengers.

Viral Video Shows Heated Exchange

Videos circulating on social media show tense exchanges between airline staff and passengers inside the airport terminal. In the footage, voices can be heard raised as frustrated travellers questioned airline representatives about the cancellation and the arrangements being made for affected passengers.

Another day, another viral airline controversy. A video circulating online allegedly shows a heated argument between a SpiceJet staff member and a passenger, with reports claiming that abusive language was used during the confrontation. CISF personnel reportedly had to step in… pic.twitter.com/LOlJCMuehM — The Nalanda Index (@Nalanda_index) June 16, 2026

Security personnel were seen intervening to prevent the situation from escalating further. The clip quickly gained traction online, drawing widespread criticism and discussion about customer service standards in the aviation sector.

SpiceJet Takes Disciplinary Action

Responding to the controversy, SpiceJet confirmed that disciplinary action had been taken against the employee involved in the altercation.

In a statement, the airline said that an immediate suspension had been imposed and that the staff member had been directed to undergo refresher training. The company acknowledged that emotions ran high after the unexpected cancellation and said the incident occurred during interactions between upset passengers and airline personnel.

Airline Cites Operational Challenges

SpiceJet explained that the cancellation was caused by a combination of operational difficulties. According to the airline, adverse weather conditions forced the aircraft to divert to Kolkata earlier, affecting the scheduled operation of the Bagdogra-Delhi flight.

The carrier maintained that the cancellation was unavoidable under the circumstances and was not the result of any planned operational decision.

Passengers Raise Additional Complaints

Several passengers alleged that the airline failed to adequately manage the disruption. One traveller claimed that passengers were served poorly prepared food and that accommodation arrangements were not made despite the cancellation.

These complaints added to the growing frustration among stranded passengers, eventually culminating in the public confrontation that was captured on video.

Customer Service Under Scrutiny

The incident has once again highlighted the challenges airlines face when dealing with large-scale disruptions. While weather-related cancellations are not uncommon, passenger expectations regarding timely communication, assistance, and support remain high.

As airlines continue to navigate operational uncertainties, industry experts say effective crisis management and professional customer engagement are crucial to maintaining public trust.

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