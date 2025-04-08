Viral Video | ‘Suicide Is My Own Decision’: UP Man Shoots Himself After Recording Emotional Video Over Alleged Affair

A Hardoi man shot himself after posting a video online stating no one is to blame. A suspected affair and a recent marriage may be linked to his distress, police say.

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district, a 30-year-old man named Sohan attempted to take his own life by shooting himself with a pistol on Monday night. The case has drawn attention not just due to the suicide attempt but because Sohan recorded a 47-second video before the act and shared it on social media.

In the emotional clip, Sohan clearly stated that he was ending his life on his own will and no one should be held responsible. He even appealed to the public and authorities not to take action against anyone, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation.

Sohan, a resident of Arjunpur Pratipalpur village, was immediately rushed to a hospital in Farrukhabad. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was referred to a medical facility in Kanpur, where he is currently undergoing treatment. According to the police, his condition is now stable.

Confusion Over Place of Incident

There appears to be some confusion about where the incident actually took place. While villagers claim that Sohan shot himself on the roof of his house in Arjunpur Pratipalpur, Inspector in-charge Balkrishna Mishra stated that the act occurred in Kanpur. The police are looking into both claims as part of their investigation.

Love Affair Suspected

Initial reports have revealed that Sohan had been married to a woman named Sukhdevi from Maharepur village for two years, and the couple shares a child. However, sources indicate that Sohan may have been emotionally involved with a female relative, who got married just a day before his suicide attempt.

The timing of the act, coming right after the girl’s marriage, has raised suspicions about whether heartbreak or emotional stress may have played a role in his actions. Police officials have not ruled out this angle and are continuing their investigation.

Police Investigation Underway

Though Sohan clearly requested no action be taken against anyone, police are not closing the case yet. They aim to verify all claims, including the disputed location and the alleged affair, before drawing final conclusions.

This tragic incident has not only left a family in shock but also sparked conversations on mental health, emotional support, and the pressures faced by individuals due to personal relationships.

