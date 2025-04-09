Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Viral Video: TTE Attacked By Mob In Prayagraj Railway Station, Know Why

Viral Video: TTE Attacked By Mob In Prayagraj Railway Station, Know Why

A bizarre incident unfolded at Prayagraj Junction on Tuesday when a Ticket Checking Examiner (TTE) was allegedly assaulted by railway guards on duty.

Viral Video: TTE Attacked By Mob In Prayagraj Railway Station, Know Why


A bizarre incident unfolded at Prayagraj Junction on Tuesday when a Ticket Checking Examiner (TTE) was allegedly assaulted by railway guards on duty. The altercation took place on the platform when TTE M.K. Podar, assigned to the Mumbai LTT–Prayagraj AC Duronto Express (train number 12293), reportedly entered the guard’s coach during a routine ticket check.

According to eyewitnesses, the guard objected to the TTE’s presence in the coach and an argument ensued. Things escalated quickly when the train reached Prayagraj Junction at 12:52 PM. The guards, having already called for backup, reportedly surrounded Podar on the platform and slapped him multiple times — all in front of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel.

The shocking act was caught on camera and has since gone viral, prompting outrage and concern from the railway fraternity.

Railway Launches Investigation

Following the incident, the TTE lodged a formal complaint. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) of Prayagraj, Himanshu Shukla, took immediate cognisance and ordered a full-fledged inquiry. Authorities have begun examining CCTV footage from the platform as well as viral videos to identify the involved guards and ensure appropriate disciplinary action is taken.

Railway officials have assured that such behavior by staff will not be tolerated and strict measures will be enforced to maintain discipline and safety among personnel.

Must Read: I Want To Thank Government Of India’: UN Official Applauds India’s Swift Response In Myanmar Under Operation ‘Brahma’

Filed under

prayagraj TTE attacked

RBI's monetary policy dec

‘RBI’s Policy Shift Brings Relief to Bond Markets’: Experts Ananlyse RBI’s New Monetary Policy
newsx

Trump’s Tariff Threat Could Cripple India’s $8.7 Billion Pharma Empire: Drug Prices In US May...
External Affairs Minister

‘India To Negotiate Bilateral Trade Agreement With US’: EAM S Jaishankar On Trump’s Trade Tariffs
newsx

Viral Video: TTE Attacked By Mob In Prayagraj Railway Station, Know Why
A scuffle broke out in th

Scuffle Erupts In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly After AAP MLA’s Remarks On Hindus
Santo Domingo Nightclub R

Tragedy At Star-Studded Santo Domingo Nightclub: 98 Dead In Shocking Roof Collapse
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘RBI’s Policy Shift Brings Relief to Bond Markets’: Experts Ananlyse RBI’s New Monetary Policy

‘RBI’s Policy Shift Brings Relief to Bond Markets’: Experts Ananlyse RBI’s New Monetary Policy

Trump’s Tariff Threat Could Cripple India’s $8.7 Billion Pharma Empire: Drug Prices In US May Skyrocket

Trump’s Tariff Threat Could Cripple India’s $8.7 Billion Pharma Empire: Drug Prices In US May...

‘India To Negotiate Bilateral Trade Agreement With US’: EAM S Jaishankar On Trump’s Trade Tariffs

‘India To Negotiate Bilateral Trade Agreement With US’: EAM S Jaishankar On Trump’s Trade Tariffs

Scuffle Erupts In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly After AAP MLA’s Remarks On Hindus

Scuffle Erupts In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly After AAP MLA’s Remarks On Hindus

Tragedy At Star-Studded Santo Domingo Nightclub: 98 Dead In Shocking Roof Collapse

Tragedy At Star-Studded Santo Domingo Nightclub: 98 Dead In Shocking Roof Collapse

Entertainment

Cannes Film Festival To Unveil ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ With Tom Cruise

Cannes Film Festival To Unveil ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ With Tom Cruise

Randeep Hooda Opens Up About ‘Jaat’: “It’s Not Just A Community, It’s An Emotion” Ahead His Upcoming Movie

Randeep Hooda Opens Up About ‘Jaat’: “It’s Not Just A Community, It’s An Emotion” Ahead

New Khan In B-Town: Babil Khan Gears Up For His Role AsA Social Media Influencer In ‘Logout’

New Khan In B-Town: Babil Khan Gears Up For His Role AsA Social Media Influencer

Raid 2 Casting: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Reason Behind Vaani Kapoor Replacing Ileana D’Cruz

Raid 2 Casting: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Reason Behind Vaani Kapoor Replacing Ileana D’Cruz

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports Me & Mutual Respect’

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank