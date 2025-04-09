Viral Video: TTE Attacked By Mob In Prayagraj Railway Station, Know Why

A bizarre incident unfolded at Prayagraj Junction on Tuesday when a Ticket Checking Examiner (TTE) was allegedly assaulted by railway guards on duty.

The altercation took place on the platform when TTE M.K. Podar, assigned to the Mumbai LTT–Prayagraj AC Duronto Express (train number 12293), reportedly entered the guard's coach during a routine ticket check.

According to eyewitnesses, the guard objected to the TTE’s presence in the coach and an argument ensued. Things escalated quickly when the train reached Prayagraj Junction at 12:52 PM. The guards, having already called for backup, reportedly surrounded Podar on the platform and slapped him multiple times — all in front of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel.

The shocking act was caught on camera and has since gone viral, prompting outrage and concern from the railway fraternity.

Railway Launches Investigation

Following the incident, the TTE lodged a formal complaint. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) of Prayagraj, Himanshu Shukla, took immediate cognisance and ordered a full-fledged inquiry. Authorities have begun examining CCTV footage from the platform as well as viral videos to identify the involved guards and ensure appropriate disciplinary action is taken.

Railway officials have assured that such behavior by staff will not be tolerated and strict measures will be enforced to maintain discipline and safety among personnel.

