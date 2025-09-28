Viral Video: ‘Unimaginable Loss’ Crying Father Carries Child’s Dead Body After Vijay’s Karur Rally Stampede

Heart-breaking scenes were witnessed at hospitals in Karur on Saturday after a huge stampede broke out at actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) rally. A father was captured carrying the dead body of his child in his arms, an image that has traumatised the state and gone viral on social media.

A minimum of 39 individuals, of whom 16 were women and 10 children, died in the disaster, and more than 58 others were injured, of whom 45 were in critical condition. The stampede happened at a rally of more than 50,000 fans, way beyond the site’s 10,000-person capacity. Panic was caused when the arrival of Vijay was postponed for six hours, causing panic in the 1.2 lakh sq. ft. rally grounds.

The tragedy occurred at a pivotal moment in Vijay’s political career. The Tamil film superstar formally inaugurated the TVK on February 2, 2024, and has since emerged as a strong contender taking on both DMK and AIADMK in the politics of Tamil Nadu. Analysts have likened Vijay to legendary film star-politician M.G. Ramachandran, commenting on how his popularity as a mass hero is being used to wield political power.

Watch here:

Heartbreaking visuals from Karur hospital. A father seen carrying the body of his child in his arms.







Even as the stampede overshadows his rise to politics, Vijay took quick action at the crisis moment, organizing ambulances, offering water, and helping to find lost children. Political analysts opine that the eventual effect on his reputation will hinge on how well TVK handles relief, accountability, and public communications.

Emotional Response from Leaders

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh was spotted crying while going around hospitals and consoling victims’ families. Former Minister Senthil Balaji too made visits, offering condolences and relief to victims. Chief Minister MK Stalin went to Karur late on Saturday, declaring ₹10 lakh to families of the killed and ₹1 lakh to the injured, assuring a public speech only after a formal investigation.

The Union Home Ministry has asked the state government to present a detailed report on crowd management and safety measures while political rallies are taking place. BJP leader K. Annamalai criticized the DMK government for lousy security arrangements, terming the Karur tragedy “shocking and saddening.”

The Karur stampede has serious implications regarding public safety at mass political rallies, particularly as Vijay is rallying further momentum before the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The tragic images from the hospitals, especially the father carrying the body of his child, have created an indelible mark on the collective conscience of the state.

