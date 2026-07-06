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Home > India News > Watch: Odisha Teacher Dance on Prabhu Deva’s ‘Muqabla’ Goes Viral With 1.9 Million Views

Watch: Odisha Teacher Dance on Prabhu Deva’s ‘Muqabla’ Goes Viral With 1.9 Million Views

Odisha teacher and mother Moti Behera has gone viral after her energetic dance performance on Prabhu Deva's iconic song 'Muqabla'. Her Instagram reel has crossed 1.9 million views, with social media users praising her confidence, expressions, and flawless dance moves.

Odisha Teacher Dance on Prabhu Deva's 'Muqabla' Goes Viral With 1.9 Million Views. Photo: Video Grab
Odisha Teacher Dance on Prabhu Deva's 'Muqabla' Goes Viral With 1.9 Million Views. Photo: Video Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-07-06 09:59 IST

Odisha’s Moti Behera is winning hearts on social media after her energetic dance on Prabhu Deva’s iconic song “Muqabla” went viral. The teacher and mother impressed viewers with her flawless moves, expressive performance, and effortless stage presence, and it’s proving that passion doesn’t really care about age or profession. Her Instagram reel has already crossed 1.9 million views, with thousands of users praising her talent and confidence. Many even compared her performance to Prabhu Deva’s legendary choreography, so the video has become one of the most talked-about viral reels online.

Odisha Teacher Dance on Prabhu Deva’s ‘Muqabla’ 

In that viral video, Moti Behera is shown wearing a simple kurti and jeans while she somehow confidently performs to “Muqabla”. The moment the music starts, she does energetic dance moves, with perfect timing and really smooth transitions that make it more natural.  

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Her facial expressions, footwork, and overall confidence have actually impressed quite a lot of people and many are saying her performance feels pretty close to Prabhu Deva’s iconic style. 

“Muqabla” is one of India’s more popular dance numbers and is best remembered for Prabhu Deva’s iconic moves, really iconic. The song was first put together by A. R. Rahman for the 1994 movie Kaadhalan, and it quickly turned into a big hit across the country. 

Later on, it got recreated, bringing that classic piece back for a brand new set of listeners and fans.

Who Is Odisha Moti Behera

According to her Instagram profile, Moti Behera is a teacher and a mother but not a professional dancer. Even while she is taking care of her family and work, she still keeps chasing her passion for dance and keeps posting videos of her gigs on social media.

And nope, this is not the very first time she has managed to impress people. Earlier, she showed up on a dance reality show for mothers, where her performances got a lot of appreciation.

Her recent “Muqabla” dance has also caught the attention of social media users. Many talked about her energy, her confidence, and those smooth dance moves, while others said her performance was “electrifying”, and they also seemed amazed at how effortlessly she handled the tricky choreography.

Also Read: Lost But Full of Memories: Rain-Soaked Diary Found on Roadside Sparks Internet Search for Its Owner 

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Watch: Odisha Teacher Dance on Prabhu Deva’s ‘Muqabla’ Goes Viral With 1.9 Million Views
Tags: Instagram Viral ReelMoti BeheraMuqablaOdisha TeacherPrabhu Devaviral dance video

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Watch: Odisha Teacher Dance on Prabhu Deva’s ‘Muqabla’ Goes Viral With 1.9 Million Views

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Watch: Odisha Teacher Dance on Prabhu Deva’s ‘Muqabla’ Goes Viral With 1.9 Million Views

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Watch: Odisha Teacher Dance on Prabhu Deva’s ‘Muqabla’ Goes Viral With 1.9 Million Views
Watch: Odisha Teacher Dance on Prabhu Deva’s ‘Muqabla’ Goes Viral With 1.9 Million Views
Watch: Odisha Teacher Dance on Prabhu Deva’s ‘Muqabla’ Goes Viral With 1.9 Million Views
Watch: Odisha Teacher Dance on Prabhu Deva’s ‘Muqabla’ Goes Viral With 1.9 Million Views

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