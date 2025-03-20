Home
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  India»
  Viral Video! Wedding Couple Photoshoot Ends Up Brutally Burning The Bride, Watch

Viral Video! Wedding Couple Photoshoot Ends Up Brutally Burning The Bride, Watch

A Canada-based couple of Indian origin faced an unexpected tragedy during their wedding celebration in India when a planned fireworks display went awry, injuring the bride.

Viral Video! Wedding Couple Photoshoot Ends Up Brutally Burning The Bride, Watch


A Canada-based couple of Indian origin faced an unexpected tragedy during their wedding celebration in India when a planned fireworks display went awry, injuring the bride. The incident, which was captured on video and later shared on Instagram, highlights the potential dangers of using pyrotechnics at weddings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicky & Piya ♡ Luxury Travel Couple (@viaparadise)

Vicky and Piya, the newlyweds, had intended to create a picturesque moment with color bombs bursting in the background. However, instead of enhancing the moment, one of the devices misfired, striking the bride directly as the groom lifted her for a photograph. The shocking mishap was caught on camera and has since gone viral on social media.

The couple recounted their ordeal in the caption of their post, explaining that despite adhering to all safety measures, the malfunction still occurred. “The idea was to have a stunning backdrop for our wedding photos, but unfortunately, the device shot at us instead. We were also about to hold our baby, making the situation even more terrifying,” they shared.

The bride sustained visible injuries, including burns on her back and singed hair, necessitating immediate medical treatment. Despite the distressing turn of events, the couple remained resilient. In an Instagram story, they revealed that the accident happened between their wedding and reception. “We rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment and still managed to attend our reception and enjoy the rest of the evening,” they stated.

Expressing their concern, the couple used their platform to raise awareness about the risks of fireworks at weddings. “This post serves as a warning about color bomb fireworks. Even with safety precautions in place, accidents can still happen. Whether or not you believe in the evil eye, we certainly do!” they wrote in the comments.

The video has since garnered over 22 million views, drawing reactions from thousands of social media users. Many expressed sympathy for the bride and wished her a speedy recovery. One user commented, “This is heartbreaking! Hope you recover soon and cherish happier memories.” Another remarked, “Such an unfortunate incident. Wishing you strength and healing.”

Several commenters also pointed fingers at event organizers for not ensuring the safety of the pyrotechnics. “Your wedding planner should have been more responsible. So sorry this happened on your big day,” one user noted. Others sent messages of encouragement, urging the couple to focus on their happiness despite the incident.

newsx

Viral Video! Wedding Couple Photoshoot Ends Up Brutally Burning The Bride, Watch
