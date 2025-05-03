Viral Video | Young Couple Beaten In Public by Man’s Parents In Kanpur Over Relationship Dispute

A Kanpur couple was beaten by the man’s parents in public over their relationship. The viral video shows shocking scenes. Police are taking further legal action.

In a disturbing case of public violence, a 21-year-old man and his 19-year-old girlfriend were thrashed by the man’s parents in the middle of a busy street in Kanpur on Friday. The incident was caught on camera and has since gone viral, sparking outrage online.

The incident occurred at Ramgopal intersection under the Gujaini police station limits, where the couple was seen eating chowmein together. According to local police, the young man, Rohit, was accompanied by his girlfriend when his parents — Shivkaran and Sushila — suddenly confronted them.

Rohit’s parents reportedly disapproved of his romantic relationship. Upon spotting the couple, they began physically assaulting both the young man and his girlfriend in full public view.

Viral Video Shows Hair-Pulling and Slipper Beating

In the video footage circulating on social media, Sushila is seen pulling the young woman by her hair, while she tries to flee with Rohit on a two-wheeler. Onlookers and passersby can be seen intervening and attempting to separate the parties.

Rohit’s father, Shivkaran, is also visible in the video, slapping his son with a slipper, while angrily shouting at the couple.

Police Respond and Begin Legal Action

Following the incident, the Gujaini police confirmed that they had reached the scene and counselled both parties.

“In this case, the police separated both the parties after counselling them and further necessary legal action is being taken,” a statement from the Kanpur Police read.

The shocking nature of the public beating and the viral spread of the video have led to widespread criticism on social media, with many calling for strict legal action against the parents involved.

