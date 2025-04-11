Viral Video | Young Couple’s Inappropriate Behaviour At Bengaluru Metro Sparks Outrage, Netizens Call For Action

A PDA video from Bengaluru's Namma Metro station has gone viral, sparking outrage over public decency. Citizens urge action, BMRCL yet to respond.

A video showing a young couple engaging in an intimate act at a Bengaluru Metro station platform has gone viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism from the public. The clip, reportedly captured at the Namma Metro station near Madavara, shows the couple waiting in line to board a train while the boy inappropriately places his hand inside the girl’s jersey.

The 1.25-minute video, surrounded by other passengers including elderly people, has sparked intense debate about acceptable public conduct. Social media users have condemned the behaviour as highly inappropriate for a public space, with many calling it vulgar and disrespectful.

A video of a young couple allegedly behaving inappropriately at a Metro station in #Karnataka's #Bengaluru has surfaced online on Friday. The incident reportedly took place at the #Madavara Metro station.

The video was first shared on platform X by the page ‘Karnataka Portfolio’ late Thursday night, captioned: “Is Bengaluru heading towards Delhi Metro culture??? Disturbing public behaviour at Namma Metro station raises questions about decency in Bengaluru.”

In the post, the author expressed disappointment, saying: “It is extremely concerning to see people treat public spaces like private zones for intimate behaviour. This act is not only vulgar but also reflects a worrying decline in basic decency and public conduct.”

The post emphasized that while personal relationships are private, such boundaries must not be crossed in shared public environments. “Public places are meant for everyone families, children, women, elders and such behaviour makes others uncomfortable. This is not freedom or boldness; it’s disrespect and social ignorance,” it said.

People have also raised concerns about the video being uploaded without blurring the faces of the young couple, highlighting privacy issues. The incident has drawn a flurry of comments on social media, with some users urging the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to take immediate action.

As of now, BMRCL has not issued any official statement regarding the video or whether the couple will face any disciplinary action. However, public sentiment remains strong, with many demanding authorities to enforce rules that preserve the sanctity of public spaces.

“Bengaluru has long been known for its progressive but respectful culture,” the post concluded. “It’s unfortunate that such incidents are making people question the values being brought into the city.”

The video has become a flashpoint for a larger conversation about morality, decency, and evolving social norms in public spaces—especially in urban transit systems.

