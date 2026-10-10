Viral Video: YouTubers, Content Creators And Press Persons Detained Across Gurgaon, Noida And Near Jantar Mantar Amid Protest | Watch

Barricades, drones and thousands of security personnel lined Delhi on Saturday as police tried to stop anyone from reaching Jantar Mantar. The detentions were not limited to protesters. Journalists and social media creators who mainly cover political content were also affected.

The Creators

Kavya Karnatac, founder of the KK Create platform, was among the content creators detained in the Dhaula Kuan area of New Delhi. YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was detained at his Sector 56 residence in Gurugram after, police said, he did not heed requests from Gurugram and Delhi police teams not to travel to Delhi. Reports say Delhi Police detained him with help from Gurugram Police.

#WATCH | Delhi: Security forces detain protesters, including several content creators, in Dhaula Kuan ahead of the CJP protest. https://t.co/lj8GMlNXtO — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026

Newslaundry’s Account: Reporters Detained, Phones Seized

Newslaundry said three of its reporters, Ashwine Kumar Singh, Astha Savyasachi and Anmol Pritam, were detained while covering the October 10 protest. According to the outlet, Delhi Police also seized the official phones the reporters were using for their work.

The outlet says that when its journalists identified themselves as media personnel, they were reportedly told “Koi media nahin hai.” It adds that around 30 people, protesters and journalists together, were put into a single bus. Newslaundry has named Inspector Dhan Singh Malik as the officer who snatched the phones, an allegation that is the outlet’s own and has not been responded to by police.

Newslaundry said journalists are there to report, not to protest, and that its reporters were not obstructing police operations. It asked on what grounds they were detained and their phones seized, and demanded that Delhi Police explain its actions and let journalists work without intimidation. The three reporters were released later.

Police not in mood for answering any questions they are now detaining journalists for asking them basic questions. https://t.co/cXpL4AXlKm — Neha Boraa (@NehaAisa) October 10, 2026

Other Journalists Held

Scroll said its reporter Ayush Tiwari was detained, and its political editor Shoaib Daniyal was held near CR Park. The Quint’s Sarthak Jaiswal was taken to Chanakyapuri police station. Independent journalists Shrishti Khanna and Prashant Pundar were detained from Jantar Mantar. Reports say Tiwari was not at the protest site, had his press card on display and repeatedly told police he was a journalist.

The Leaders

Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were detained after police boarded their flight shortly after it landed at IGI Airport. CJP spokesperson Ratna Singh was also detained. The CJP said organisation in-charge Ajinkya Shinde would lead the protest while the three remain in custody.

What Is Not Yet Known

Delhi Police has not given an on-record explanation for detaining journalists or seizing their phones, and has not responded to the allegation against the named inspector. It is unclear whether the phones have been returned and whether all journalists held have been released.

What Happens Next

Will the phones be returned, and will police explain why accredited reporters were held? Will press bodies and editors’ groups demand an inquiry? The police response will show whether detaining those who document a protest is treated as an error or as policy.

Also Read: CJP’s Founders Abhijeet Dipke Detained Directly From The Flight At Delhi Airport Along with Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest