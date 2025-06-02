Home
Virat Kohli’s One8 Commune Pub Booked For Violating Smoking Laws In Bengaluru

Bengaluru police booked One8 Commune for violating smoking laws. The pub, owned by Virat Kohli, also faces earlier cases over fire safety and operating hours.

The Bengaluru Police have registered a suo-moto case against One8 Commune, the upscale pub and restaurant owned by cricketer Virat Kohli, for breaching the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

The case was filed on Monday under Sections 4 and 21 of the COTPA Act, following a surprise inspection by the Cubbon Park Police. The restaurant, located on Kasturba Road, failed to create a designated smoking zone, violating the legal mandate.

The inspection, led by Sub-Inspector Ashwini G, took place after a tip-off. Although the pub is only 200 meters from the police station, it lacked the required smoking facility, leading to the manager and staff being booked for non-compliance.

Previous Violations Highlighted

This is not the first time One8 Commune has faced regulatory issues. In July last year, the same police station had registered an FIR against the establishment for staying open past 1 AM and playing loud music, despite set restrictions. Local residents had raised complaints, prompting police action.

At that time, One8 Commune was among three venues in Bengaluru’s Central Business District (CBD) penalized for such late-night rule violations.

In another incident in December, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued a notice to the pub for operating without a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Fire Department. Located on the sixth floor of Ratnams Complex, the establishment was also lacking essential fire safety measures. This concern was flagged by a social activist, prompting BBMP’s Shantinagar zone officials to investigate.

Despite prior notices, the pub failed to comply, leading to repeated warnings and threats of legal action.

Awareness Campaign and Further Action

In light of recent violations, authorities have launched an awareness campaign, urging shopkeepers and commercial property owners to secure the necessary licenses from BBMP for selling tobacco products. Officials warned that strict action would be taken against those who continue to ignore tobacco-related regulations.

The COTPA law mandates all restaurants and bars to maintain separate smoking areas, ensuring public spaces remain smoke-free for non-smokers.

As investigations continue, One8 Commune remains under scrutiny for repeated regulatory non-compliance, raising questions about enforcement and accountability at celebrity-owned establishments.

Filed under

bengaluru One8 Commune Pub Virat Kohli

