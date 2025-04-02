Home
Thursday, April 3, 2025
  Visakhapatnam Shocker: Man Kills Woman's Mother, Stabs Her Over Marriage Delay

Visakhapatnam Shocker: Man Kills Woman’s Mother, Stabs Her Over Marriage Delay

Following the attack, Naveen fled the scene. Local residents immediately informed the police, who launched an investigation and arrested him near Srikakulam district.

Visakhapatnam Shocker: Man Kills Woman’s Mother, Stabs Her Over Marriage Delay


In a shocking case of violence, a man stabbed a 20-year-old woman and killed her mother after being asked to wait a year for marriage. The incident took place in the Kommadi area of Visakhapatnam on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police Shanka Brata Bagchi, the accused, Naveen, had been in love with Nakka Deepika for the past six years. He expressed his desire to marry her, but Deepika’s father objected to his behavior and asked him to wait a year.

Angered by this, Naveen stormed into Deepika’s house in Swayamkrushi Nagar at around 12:30 PM, carrying a knife. He attacked Deepika and stabbed her multiple times. When her mother, Lakshmi (43), tried to intervene, Naveen brutally assaulted her, leading to her death on the spot. Deepika was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Police Arrest Accused in Srikakulam

Following the attack, Naveen fled the scene. Local residents immediately informed the police, who launched an investigation and arrested him near Srikakulam district. The police have assured that stringent legal action will be taken against the accused.

After learning about the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Home Minister V Anitha directed police officials to take swift action. The Chief Minister emphasized providing the best medical treatment for the injured woman and ensuring the strictest punishment for the accused.

Home Minister Anitha also instructed the police to expedite the investigation and take firm steps to prevent such crimes against women in the state.

Meanwhile, the opposition YSR Congress Party has criticized the state government over the increasing number of crimes against women.

“Such incidents highlight the alarming situation regarding women’s safety in Andhra Pradesh. On average, 70 crimes against women are reported daily. The accused in this case must receive the harshest punishment,” said YSR Congress leader and Member of Legislative Council Varudu Kalyani.

