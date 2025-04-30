Home
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Visakhapatnam Temple Tragedy: Families Of Victims Demand Justice, Blame Wall Collapse On Govt Negligence

Meanwhile, CPIM leader B. Ganga Rao stated that the incident occurred due to the government's negligence.

Visakhapatnam Temple Tragedy: Families Of Victims Demand Justice, Blame Wall Collapse On Govt Negligence

Eight pilgrims died after a 20-foot-long stretch collapsed at the Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam during the Chandanotsavam festival.


Eight pilgrims died after a 20-foot-long stretch collapsed at the Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam during the Chandanotsavam festival. The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the family members of the victims broke down in tears after the accident outside the King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

According to Jogarao, who is a relative of the deceased Uma Maheswarao family member, a wall was recently constructed, and four lives of a family were lost due to the wall. Both the wife and husband worked as IT technicians.

“A wall was recently constructed, and four lives of a family were lost due to the wall. Both the wife and husband worked as IT technicians. We are demanding justice for the family. How can a wall constructed without a pillar support? I am demanding that the contractor and engineer of the wall construction. The Government should announce one crore ex gratia and one government job to family members. Without announcing it, we wouldn’t allow to perform postmortems on the deceased bodies”, he told ANI.

Government action asking

Another relative of the deceased family members said that they demand to get to the bottom of the matter, and the government should take action against the officers who were involved in the poor construction of the wall.

“We need justice for losing our family members. The government should take action against the officers involved in the poor construction of the wall. Four members of my family lost their lives at the same time. Who will take responsibility for our family? The government should give one government and ex gratia to us”, the family member said.

Meanwhile, CPIM leader B. Ganga Rao stated that the incident occurred due to the government’s negligence. He claimed that the contractor of the wall belongs to the TDP-Jan Sena government and questioned Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan regarding the incident.

Compensation announced

He said that he has announced a meagre compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to each deceased. He also demanded that AP CM Chandrababu Naidu grant at least Rs 1 crore each and permanent employment to the family members of the deceased in the state government.

“This happened due to the state government’s negligence. Our party strongly condemns the state government’s attitude. The contractor who built this wall belongs to the TDP-Jana Sena government. Lakhs of rupees were corrupted on this wall construction… I am questioning Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan. Their government has announced a meagre compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to each deceased. We strongly demand that Chandrababu Naidu grant at least Rs 1 crore each and permanent employment to the family members of the deceased in the state government”, he told ANI.

TDP National Spokesperson Prem Kumar Jain addressed the wall collapse incident that resulted in the death of eight people. He stated that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has instructed authorities to provide immediate emergency treatment to those who have been injured.

He further said families of the deceased will receive an ex gratia payment of Rs 25 lakh each, while the injured will be given Rs 3 lakh each.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: High-Profile Kerala Criminal Lawyer BA Aloor, Defender In Koodathayi Jolly Case, Dies At 53

