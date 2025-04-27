Vishwa Hindu Parishad Rallies In Delhi With ‘Aakrosh Yatra’ – Pahalgam Attack Will Not Go Unchallenged!

Bansal added that the VHP had initiated a 'yagya' at Arya Samaj Mandir in Sant Nagar, East of Kailash, praying for justice and strength for the victims' families.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) will organize ‘Aakrosh Yatra’ at multiple locations in Delhi on Sunday to condemn the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. VHP leader Vinod Bansal informed that the yatras will begin from two locations — ISKCON Temple in East of Kailash and Badarpur. The first yatra will commence at 5 PM from ISKCON Temple, while the second will start at 5:45 PM from Badarpur. “Today, an ‘Aakrosh Yatra’ will start from ISKCON Temple, East of Kailash at 5 PM, and another from Badarpur at 5:45 PM… Every citizen of India now has to forget everything and unite to eradicate anti-India elements,” Bansal said, speaking to ANI.

Yatras To Show Solidarity Against Terrorism

Vinod Bansal emphasized the need for national unity against terrorism. He highlighted that the yatras aim to express public outrage and solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam attack. Bansal added that the VHP had initiated a ‘yagya’ at Arya Samaj Mandir in Sant Nagar, East of Kailash, praying for justice and strength for the victims’ families.

“We started a ‘yagya’ in Arya Samaj Mandir at Sant Nagar, East of Kailash on Ekadashi so those terrorists get the harshest punishment, the family members of the victims get strength, those pious souls who have left this earth get a place at the God’s feet, and those who are injured heal faster. We will end this ‘yagya’ when those terrorists are wiped out and Jihadi terrorism is obliterated,” Bansal said.

About The Pahalgam Terror Attack

The attack in Pahalgam occurred on Tuesday at Baisaran meadow, where terrorists targeted tourists. The incident resulted in the death of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, leaving several others injured. It stands as one of the deadliest assaults on civilians in the region since the Pulwama terror attack in 2019, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Following the attack, the Central government pledged severe action against the perpetrators and conspirators. Several opposition leaders also expressed full support for any stringent measures taken by the government to ensure justice for the victims.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Civilian Shot Dead By Unknown Gunmen In Kupwara, Investigation Underway