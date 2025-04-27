Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Vishwa Hindu Parishad Rallies In Delhi With ‘Aakrosh Yatra’ – Pahalgam Attack Will Not Go Unchallenged!

Vishwa Hindu Parishad Rallies In Delhi With ‘Aakrosh Yatra’ – Pahalgam Attack Will Not Go Unchallenged!

Bansal added that the VHP had initiated a 'yagya' at Arya Samaj Mandir in Sant Nagar, East of Kailash, praying for justice and strength for the victims' families.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad Rallies In Delhi With ‘Aakrosh Yatra’ – Pahalgam Attack Will Not Go Unchallenged!

Vishwa Hindu Parishad Rallies In Delhi With 'Aakrosh Yatra' – Pahalgam Attack Will Not Go Unchallenged!


The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) will organize ‘Aakrosh Yatra’ at multiple locations in Delhi on Sunday to condemn the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. VHP leader Vinod Bansal informed that the yatras will begin from two locations — ISKCON Temple in East of Kailash and Badarpur. The first yatra will commence at 5 PM from ISKCON Temple, while the second will start at 5:45 PM from Badarpur. “Today, an ‘Aakrosh Yatra’ will start from ISKCON Temple, East of Kailash at 5 PM, and another from Badarpur at 5:45 PM… Every citizen of India now has to forget everything and unite to eradicate anti-India elements,” Bansal said, speaking to ANI.

Yatras To Show Solidarity Against Terrorism

Vinod Bansal emphasized the need for national unity against terrorism. He highlighted that the yatras aim to express public outrage and solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam attack. Bansal added that the VHP had initiated a ‘yagya’ at Arya Samaj Mandir in Sant Nagar, East of Kailash, praying for justice and strength for the victims’ families.

“We started a ‘yagya’ in Arya Samaj Mandir at Sant Nagar, East of Kailash on Ekadashi so those terrorists get the harshest punishment, the family members of the victims get strength, those pious souls who have left this earth get a place at the God’s feet, and those who are injured heal faster. We will end this ‘yagya’ when those terrorists are wiped out and Jihadi terrorism is obliterated,” Bansal said.

About The Pahalgam Terror Attack

The attack in Pahalgam occurred on Tuesday at Baisaran meadow, where terrorists targeted tourists. The incident resulted in the death of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, leaving several others injured. It stands as one of the deadliest assaults on civilians in the region since the Pulwama terror attack in 2019, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Following the attack, the Central government pledged severe action against the perpetrators and conspirators. Several opposition leaders also expressed full support for any stringent measures taken by the government to ensure justice for the victims.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Civilian Shot Dead By Unknown Gunmen In Kupwara, Investigation Underway

Filed under

VHP Vishwa Hindu parishad

newsx

India’s Compassionate Outreach: A Story Of Indians Spreading Humanity From Ethiopia, PM Modi In Mann...
newsx

India’s Quick Response On Myanmar Earthquake Was Lauded By Many: PM Modi In Mann Ki...
IB Hands Over List of 500

The Intelligence Bureau Hands Over List of 5000 Pakistani Nationals To Delhi Police For Verification...
newsx

Golden Jubilee Of India’s First Satellite Launch Aryabhata: PM Modi Highlights The Growth Of Indian...
newsx

PM Modi In His 121st Mann Ki Baat Pays Tribute To Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, Who...
newsx

Nyay Zarur Milega: PM Modi Starts His 121st Mann Ki Baat With Pahalgam Terror Attack
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India’s Compassionate Outreach: A Story Of Indians Spreading Humanity From Ethiopia, PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat

India’s Compassionate Outreach: A Story Of Indians Spreading Humanity From Ethiopia, PM Modi In Mann...

India’s Quick Response On Myanmar Earthquake Was Lauded By Many: PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat On Operation Brahma

India’s Quick Response On Myanmar Earthquake Was Lauded By Many: PM Modi In Mann Ki...

The Intelligence Bureau Hands Over List of 5000 Pakistani Nationals To Delhi Police For Verification Amid Pahalgam Attack

The Intelligence Bureau Hands Over List of 5000 Pakistani Nationals To Delhi Police For Verification...

Golden Jubilee Of India’s First Satellite Launch Aryabhata: PM Modi Highlights The Growth Of Indian Space Journey From Cycle To Moon

Golden Jubilee Of India’s First Satellite Launch Aryabhata: PM Modi Highlights The Growth Of Indian...

PM Modi In His 121st Mann Ki Baat Pays Tribute To Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, Who Is He?

PM Modi In His 121st Mann Ki Baat Pays Tribute To Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, Who...

Entertainment

How Much Is Suriya Charging To Work With Venky Atluri For His Next Big Project?

How Much Is Suriya Charging To Work With Venky Atluri For His Next Big Project?

Battle Heats Up For The Lead Role Between Ananya Panday And Sreeleela For Sidharth Malhotra’s Next- Who Will The Makers Choose?

Battle Heats Up For The Lead Role Between Ananya Panday And Sreeleela For Sidharth Malhotra’s

Who Was Misha Agrawal And How Did The Content Creator Die Just Two Days Before Her 25th Birthday?

Who Was Misha Agrawal And How Did The Content Creator Die Just Two Days Before

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After