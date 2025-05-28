Vision of Service: How Padma Shri Awardee Dr. Budhendra Jain Changed Lives in Chitrakoot By Transforming Rural Eye Care | NewsX Exclusive

Dr. Jain’s message is clear: rural development through eye care is not only possible but essential. His work stands as a model of vision, resilience, and community empowerment.

Renowned ophthalmologist Dr. Bhudendra Kumar Jain, Director of Sadguru Netra Chikitsalaya in Chitrakoot, has been honoured with the Padma Shri, one of India’s most prestigious civilian awards.

Known for revolutionizing eye care accessibility in rural India, Dr. Jain has dedicated over five decades to serving the underprivileged by establishing a vast network of eye care centres.

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Dr. Jain expressed his pride and gratitude upon receiving the national honour. “This award has brought immense joy—not just to me, but to my family, the Sadguru family, and the entire Chitrakoot community,” he said. Reflecting on his journey, Dr. Jain shared that his motivation began early. “When I was in sixth grade, I met Param Pujya Gurudev Ranchhoddas Ji Maharaj, who deeply believed in service to humanity—feeding the hungry, clothing the poor, and helping the blind. His blessings sparked something in me.”

Dr. Jain completed his MBBS from Rewa Medical College and pursued post-graduation in Mumbai before moving to Chitrakoot. Back then, the hospital was a modest 12-bed facility.

Despite challenges like limited water, electricity, and roads, he was driven by an unwavering passion and the blessings of his spiritual mentor. “There was a spirit and support from everyone around, especially my family. My wife, Usha Jain, played the most crucial role—without her support, I couldn’t have spent 50 years in Chitrakoot.”

Far from seeing his work as a sacrifice, Dr. Jain describes it as deeply satisfying. Guided by the principles of self-discipline, self-confidence, and self-sacrifice, he oversaw the hospital’s expansion into a 2,000-bed institution. From just 2,000–3,000 surgeries annually, the facility now performs over 165,000 eye surgeries every year and employs 140 eye surgeons across 130 vision centres, with over 4,000 outreach camps. “There’s no eye disease we don’t treat. We have 26 modern operation theaters, and in cataract surgeries alone, we are the world’s leading single-institute center.”

Dr. Jain didn’t stop at healthcare. Facing challenges in retaining talent and providing for their families, he spearheaded the establishment of schools and colleges. A Hindi medium school was launched for local children, now educating 1,500 students.

To support professionals, a CBSE-affiliated English medium school and a Sanskrit college were established. Additionally, they opened a nursing school, nursing college, and vocational training programs, even starting postgraduate courses in ophthalmology.

Believing in holistic rural development, Dr. Jain expanded into sectors like dairy farming, agriculture, and retail services to generate employment and reduce urban migration. “If we provide basic facilities and fair salaries in rural areas, why should anyone move to cities?” he asked. Today, the Sadguru Trust provides employment to over 2,500–3,000 people, proving that with determination, development can precede infrastructure. “People wait for development to start working. I say—start working, and development will follow.”

Dr. Jain’s message is clear: rural development through eye care is not only possible but essential. His work stands as a model of vision, resilience, and community empowerment. As the conversation concluded, the host aptly noted that Dr. Jain’s Padma Shri honor is “richly deserved.”

Watch the full interview here: