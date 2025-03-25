Home
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
‘Visit Indore To Start With’, Karti Chidambaram Criticizes Chennai Corporation’s Europe Study Tour

Indore, which has consistently been ranked as India’s cleanest city under the Swachh Survekshan rankings, is often cited as a model for effective waste management.

‘Visit Indore To Start With’, Karti Chidambaram Criticizes Chennai Corporation’s Europe Study Tour

Karti Chidambaram


Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has strongly criticised the Chennai Corporation for planning a study tour to Europe to learn waste management techniques. Taking to X, Chidambaram questioned the effectiveness of past study tours and suggested that officials should first visit Indore, a city renowned for its waste management practices.

Chidambaram responded to a post by Namma Chennai, which highlighted the proposed visit of Chennai officials to European cities like Barcelona in May, with support from the World Bank. He expressed skepticism over the impact of previous study tours on Chennai’s waste management, citing ongoing civic issues.

“What learning and implementation of a practice from any of the previous study tours can the @chennaicorp name? Poor garbage management, street dogs and cattle, broken sidewalks, and potholed roads are the hallmark of Chennai. Visit Indore to start with,” Chidambaram wrote.

Indore, which has consistently been ranked as India’s cleanest city under the Swachh Survekshan rankings, is often cited as a model for effective waste management. The MP argued that Chennai could benefit from studying Indore’s approach before embarking on expensive international trips.

Chidambaram’s comments have sparked discussions on social media, with many users echoing concerns over Chennai’s civic infrastructure. While some agree that international exposure is beneficial, others believe that prioritizing domestic best practices could yield more immediate and practical results for the city.

