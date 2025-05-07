Vivo X200 FE Expected To Launch In India In July With Dimensity Chip, 50MP Camera, And 90W Fast Charging

Vivo X200 FE is expected to launch in India in July with a 6.31-inch OLED screen, Dimensity chipset, 50MP camera setup, 90W charging, and a starting price of Rs 50,000.

Vivo is reportedly finalising the launch of its X200 FE smartphone in India, with July being the expected timeline for release. Earlier speculation pointed to the X200 Pro Mini as the company’s India-bound device, but now reports confirm that the X200 FE will instead be introduced to the Indian market.

Compact Yet Premium Alternative

The Vivo X200 FE is positioned as a compact flagship alternative, following the lead of Xiaomi’s 15 series and the upcoming OnePlus 13s. Despite its smaller size, the phone is expected to offer premium specifications, making it ideal for users seeking high-end performance in a compact design.

Key Expected Features:

Display : 6.31-inch OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ or unannounced Dimensity 9400e Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Battery : 6,500mAh with 90W fast wired charging

Weight : Approx. 200 grams

Build Quality: IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance

Camera Setup

Vivo is equipping the X200 FE with a triple rear camera system:

50MP primary sensor

50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom

8MP ultrawide lens

On the front, users will get a 50MP selfie camera, making it a well-rounded option for mobile photography enthusiasts.

Storage and RAM

The device could come with:

12GB RAM (expandable to 16GB via virtual memory)

Up to 512GB internal storage

These specs place it in direct competition with flagship devices in the ₹50,000 price segment.

Pricing and Availability

As per sources, the Vivo X200 FE price in India is expected to start at around ₹50,000, making it a premium but competitive offering in the high-performance compact phone category. Vivo may announce another variant alongside or after this model, but no confirmation has been made yet.

