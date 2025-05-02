Vizhinjam Port Inaugurated: Gautam Adani Hails “Historic Moment” as PM Modi Praises Kerala’s New Global Gateway

On Friday, Kerala marked a historic milestone as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the much-anticipated Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram. Built by the Adani Group, this is India’s first fully-automated deep-sea port and is set to play a vital role in making the country a key player in global maritime trade.

Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani took to social media shortly after the ceremony to celebrate the occasion.

“Today, at Vizhinjam, history, destiny and possibility came together as a 30-year-old dream of Kerala became India’s gateway to the world,” he wrote.

“We are proud to have built India’s first deep-sea automated port. A future global transshipment hub. This is a triumph of vision, resilience and partnership. Grateful to PM @narendramodi & CM @pinarayivijayan for their support. Together, we sail toward a stronger, bolder India. Jai Hind.”

Today, at Vizhinjam, history, destiny and possibility came together as a 30-year-old dream of Kerala became India’s gateway to the world. Advertisement · Scroll to continue We are proud to have built India’s first deep-sea automated port. A future global transshipment hub. This is a triumph of vision, resilience… pic.twitter.com/343mjcNcAB — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) May 2, 2025

PM Modi’s Funny Comment Gets Laughs

At the launch event, Prime Minister Modi had some light-hearted words for Gautam Adani.

“I just visited the port. But when the people of Gujarat learn that Gautam Adani has built such a great port in Kerala… In Gujarat, he has been working on ports for 30 years. But never has he built a port like this. So he should be ready to face the anger of the people of Gujarat,” Modi joked, getting a good laugh from the crowd.

What Makes Vizhinjam Port Special?

This port is a big deal for several reasons. Built at a cost of around ₹8,867 crore, Vizhinjam is India’s first fully-automated deep-sea port. It’s located close to major international shipping routes and is expected to reduce the country’s need to rely on ports in other countries like Sri Lanka and Singapore for transshipment of cargo.

The port was developed under a public-private partnership between the Kerala government and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ). APSEZ is India’s largest private port operator and part of the Adani Group.

Leaders Gather for the Big Day

The event saw the presence of several top leaders including Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Gautam Adani, and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. PM Modi arrived by helicopter and took a short tour of the port wearing a hard hat. He checked out the facilities before addressing the crowd.

Although the official ceremony took place on Friday, the port had already received its commercial approval back in December 2023, after successful trial runs.

Decades in the Making

It is a project that has been a long time coming. The notion of the Vizhinjam port had originated close to three decades ago, although it saw several delays and obstacles during this period. As of now, the port is fully complete and operational; thus, it is perceived as a huge breakthrough not only for Kerala but for the entire country.

Gautam Adani’s post summed up the mood perfectly—calling it a moment where “history, destiny and possibility” came together.

What It Means for India

Experts say Vizhinjam port could help boost India’s trade and shipping power in a big way. It’s expected to lower transportation costs, make cargo movement faster, and attract more international traffic to Indian shores. The port will also create local jobs and give a big push to businesses in the area.

With its natural depth and modern tech, Vizhinjam is likely to stand out among ports not just in India, but in the region.