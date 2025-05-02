Home
Friday, May 2, 2025
Live Tv
  Vizhinjam Port Opens New Horizons For Indian Shipping: From Delays To Global Gateway

Vizhinjam Port Opens New Horizons For Indian Shipping: From Delays To Global Gateway

After years of delay, Vizhinjam Port begins full operations, promising to transform India’s maritime future and reduce shipping costs for exporters.

Vizhinjam Port Opens New Horizons For Indian Shipping: From Delays To Global Gateway


After over three decades of delays and hurdles, the long-awaited Vizhinjam International Deepwater Seaport was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. Built by Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., this strategic port in Kerala is set to be a game-changer for India’s maritime trade.

The project’s origins date back to 1991, with failed attempts to kickstart it in 1995, 2004, 2008, and 2010. It wasn’t until 2015 that a breakthrough came, when the Kerala government signed a PPP agreement with Adani Ports, granting the company a 40-year concession.

Despite the vision, the execution wasn’t easy. The port’s construction faced:

  • Destruction by Cyclone Ockhi in 2017

  • Shortages of key materials like limestone

  • Protests over coastal erosion and livelihood fears

  • Pandemic-related disruptions

Still, the Adani Group persisted, and by July 2024, the port handled its first ship during trial operations. It has since welcomed over 280 vessels, including ultra-large ships like MSC Claude Girarde and MSC Türkiye, handling more than 6 lakh TEUs in total.

Strategically located near the east–west global shipping route, Vizhinjam can handle next-generation vessels with a draft of up to 20 meters, thanks to its natural 18m sea depth. It features automated port operations, AI-based vessel tracking, and massive cranes, making it India’s most modern container port.

The port’s benefits are expected to be transformative:

  • India will reduce its dependence on foreign ports like Colombo and Dubai

  • Exporters will benefit from 30-40% lower shipping costs

  • Local economy to receive a major boost with 5,000+ job opportunities

With plans to ramp up capacity to 5 million TEUs by 2028, the port will attract more global traffic and push India closer to becoming a leading maritime hub.

The Adani Group has already invested ₹4500 crore and plans to infuse ₹20,000 crore more in future phases, further cementing Vizhinjam’s role as a cornerstone of India’s port infrastructure.

newsx

