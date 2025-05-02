Vizhinjam Port Opens New Horizons For Indian Shipping: From Delays To Global Gateway

After over three decades of delays and hurdles, the long-awaited Vizhinjam International Deepwater Seaport was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. Built by Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., this strategic port in Kerala is set to be a game-changer for India’s maritime trade.
The project’s origins date back to 1991, with failed attempts to kickstart it in 1995, 2004, 2008, and 2010. It wasn’t until 2015 that a breakthrough came, when the Kerala government signed a PPP agreement with Adani Ports, granting the company a 40-year concession.
Despite the vision, the execution wasn’t easy. The port’s construction faced:
-
Destruction by Cyclone Ockhi in 2017
-
Shortages of key materials like limestone
-
Protests over coastal erosion and livelihood fears
-
Pandemic-related disruptions
Still, the Adani Group persisted, and by July 2024, the port handled its first ship during trial operations. It has since welcomed over 280 vessels, including ultra-large ships like MSC Claude Girarde and MSC Türkiye, handling more than 6 lakh TEUs in total.
Strategically located near the east–west global shipping route, Vizhinjam can handle next-generation vessels with a draft of up to 20 meters, thanks to its natural 18m sea depth. It features automated port operations, AI-based vessel tracking, and massive cranes, making it India’s most modern container port.
The port’s benefits are expected to be transformative:
-
India will reduce its dependence on foreign ports like Colombo and Dubai
-
Exporters will benefit from 30-40% lower shipping costs
-
Local economy to receive a major boost with 5,000+ job opportunities
With plans to ramp up capacity to 5 million TEUs by 2028, the port will attract more global traffic and push India closer to becoming a leading maritime hub.
The Adani Group has already invested ₹4500 crore and plans to infuse ₹20,000 crore more in future phases, further cementing Vizhinjam’s role as a cornerstone of India’s port infrastructure.
