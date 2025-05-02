Vizhinjam Seaport Inauguration Triggers Political Credit War In Kerala

While CPI(M) hailed its 9-year governance, Congress demanded recognition for late CM Oommen Chandy, and the BJP framed the port as part of PM Modi’s maritime vision.

The recent inauguration of the Vizhinjam International Seaport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has triggered a fierce political credit war in Kerala, with the CPI(M), Congress, and BJP each claiming to be the driving force behind India’s first deepwater transshipment port.

The port, located in Kerala’s capital Thiruvananthapuram and constructed by Adani Ports under a public-private partnership model, is poised to revolutionize India’s maritime trade. However, the spotlight has shifted from economic gains to political ownership, with major parties racing to stake their claim.

CPI(M): “Our Governance Turned the Dream into Reality”

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, insists that the state’s nine-year governance was key to the project’s execution. Vijayan, who shared the dais with PM Modi at the commissioning ceremony, highlighted that the Kerala government bore a major share of the project cost over ₹5,300 crore out of the total ₹8,686 crore.

What was once deemed impossible has now become a defining milestone in our development journey. Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji has dedicated the @PortOfVizhinjam to the nation. This landmark project stands, a testament to Kerala's resilience, will unlock new… pic.twitter.com/ajakWo0bm2
— Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) May 2, 2025

CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan went further, crediting former Left leader EK Nayanar as the visionary who launched the Vizhinjam project decades ago. The party also pointed to its efforts in resolving protests and logistical hurdles, including the 2022 agitation by local fishermen.

Congress: “Name the Port After Oommen Chandy”

The Congress, currently in opposition, has pushed back hard against CPI(M)’s narrative. The party claims it laid the foundation for the port during Oommen Chandy’s tenure as Chief Minister in 2015. Congress leaders argue that Chandy signed the initial agreement with the Adani Group and should be recognized as the port’s architect.

Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan boycotted the inauguration, accusing CPI(M) of “hijacking credit” and attempting to erase Chandy’s legacy. Congress MLA M Vincent even visited Chandy’s tomb, calling him the “father of the Vizhinjam Port” and urging the government to name the port in his honor.

BJP: “Part of PM Modi’s Vision for Maritime India”

The BJP, despite having limited electoral success in Kerala, has strongly positioned the Vizhinjam project as part of PM Modi’s national maritime vision. BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar emphasized the Centre’s role in providing consistent support and funding to ensure the port’s development despite delays.

PM Modi used the occasion to highlight the central government’s investment in infrastructure and took a swipe at opposition parties, saying the port’s commissioning would give “sleepless nights” to some.

Why This Credit War Matters

The tussle reflects the growing political stakes in Kerala, where Assembly elections are due by 2026. Both the CPI(M) and Congress rivals in Kerala but allies in the INDIA bloc are using the port’s success to appeal to voters. The BJP, eyeing a breakthrough in the southern state, is also keen to associate itself with the high-profile project.

Despite the political sparring, the Vizhinjam Seaport is a strategic and economic game-changer. With the ability to host mega cargo ships and its proximity to international shipping lanes, the port is expected to save India nearly $220 million annually in transshipment costs and reduce dependency on foreign ports.

As Vizhinjam gears up to transform India’s maritime logistics, it has also become a symbol of political contestation. With each party attempting to rewrite the port’s origin story, the credit war over Vizhinjam reflects not just regional pride, but the high-stakes politics shaping Kerala’s future.

