Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Voted To Save Delhi From Double Engine Disaster : Brinda Karat

Veteran CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat cast her vote in Delhi today, making a strong statement against what she termed the "double-engine disaster" threatening the capital’s future.

“I have voted to save Delhi from the double-engine disasters that we are witnessing in other parts of India. This is the main issue today,” Karat said.

She criticized the increasing central interference in Delhi’s governance, calling it an assault on the democratic rights of the people. “We have seen the rights of Delhi’s citizens being bulldozed by authorities that have no mandate to do so. This is why the slogan must be to save Delhi, to protect the rights of its people from such double-engine disasters,” she added.

Brinda Karat’s statement reflects the growing concern among opposition leaders about the impact of what they perceive as excessive central control over Delhi’s affairs, as well as the broader challenges facing the capital.

As polling progresses, Karat’s words are expected to resonate with a section of voters wary of centralization and keen to defend local governance.

Also Read: On Congress Being Sidelined in the BJP-AAP Battle, Here's What Alka Lamba Says, Watch

 

