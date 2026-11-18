Delhi’s Rose Avenue court has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Delhi Police on a complaint seeking an FIR against Veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over allegations that her name was included in the voter list before she became Indian citizen.

The court sought details of the action taken by the police on the complaint filed by petitioner Vikas Tripathi. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on November 28.

According to the complaint, Sonia Gandhi’s name allegedly appeared in the 1980 electoral rolls of the New Delhi constituency, even though she was granted Indian citizenship only in April 1983.

The complainant has alleged that the inclusion of her name in the voter list before she became an Indian citizen raises questions about the legality of the entry. The complainant has sought the registration of an FIR against Sonia Gandhi in connection with the matter.

The court has asked the Delhi Police to submit a report detailing the steps taken so far on the allegations.

Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi has rejected the allegations, describing them as false, baseless and politically motivated.

Previous complaint Against Sonia Gandhi

The previous complaint in the case was rejected by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACMM) Vaibhav Chaurasiya on September 11, 2025. However, the complainant challenged the order and approached the Sessions Court through a revision petition. In September 21 this year, the Sessions Court set aside the magistrate’s order and directed that the complaint be reconsidered afresh by the ACMM.