VP Dhankhar, Jal Shakti Minister Push Yamuna Water Supply to Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Churu

Previously, Despite the allocation of Yamuna Water, Rajasthan failed to receive its share since 1994 due to the absence of transportation infrastructure.

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to discuss the long-standing issue of water supply to Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu, Sikar, and Churu districts. Sources confirmed that the governments of Rajasthan and Haryana conducted the first joint task force meeting for implementing the Yamuna Water Agreement on April 7, 2025. They held the second joint meeting on April 25. Officials confirmed that a consultant will soon be appointed to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR). The proposed pipeline project aims to transport Yamuna water from Haryana’s Hathnikund Barrage to water-scarce regions in Rajasthan.

Task Force Holds Two Joint Meetings

The first joint task force meeting between Rajasthan and Haryana took place on April 7 in Yamunanagar, Haryana. Officials discussed the preliminary details and tested potential alignments for the underground pipeline. On April 25, the second joint meeting was conducted in Palwal, Haryana, to follow up on the project’s technical requirements. Authorities confirmed the appointment of a DPR consultant remains a key next step.

Vice President Dhankhar, a native of Jhunjhunu, continues to engage closely with the issue. Farmers recently staged protests at Lal Chowk in Chirawa, demanding their rightful share of Yamuna water. The project seeks to provide drinking water to arid districts of Rajasthan, which have lacked access for decades due to logistical hurdles.

Yamuna Water Agreement and Allocation

In 1994, the Yamuna Water Agreement allocated 11,983 MCM of water among Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi. Rajasthan received an annual allotment of 1119 MCM. During the 22nd meeting of the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) in 2001, held at Hathnikund Barrage, members agreed to allocate 1917 cusecs (577 MCM annually) to Rajasthan during the monsoon season (July to October).

Infrastructure Delays Blocked Access for Years

Despite the allocation, Rajasthan failed to receive its share since 1994 due to the absence of transportation infrastructure. In February 2025, the governments of Rajasthan and Haryana, along with the Ministry of Jal Shakti, signed an MoU to jointly prepare a DPR for transporting water through an underground pipeline from Hathnikund to Rajasthan.

