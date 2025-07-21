Remembering VS Achuthanandan: Communist Icon, Working Class Leader Who Redefined Kerala’s Left Politics

Senior most communist leader and former Chief Minister of Kerala, Velikkakathu Sankaran Achuthanandan, who is popularly known as V.S died on Monday July 21 at the age of 101. VS was a super giant in Kerala politics, the life of Achuthanandan can be viewed as a mix of staunch ideology and strong dedication. He spent his lifetime to stand with working class.

VS Achuthanandan- The Son of Punnapra

Achuthanandan is the son of Punnapra, the land of communist revolution in Kerala. Born on October 20, 1923, in Alappuzha’s Punnapra Achuthanandan’s childhood life was full of hardships. VS was orphaned at the age of 11, later he was forced to drop out of school after 7th standard. He started working in a coir factory, twisting ropes to earn his livelihood. These early years, while interacting with farmers and workers, helped him to form his political awareness and pushed him towards the Communist movement.

When he was just 15 years of age, Achuthanandan’s interest in politics began, a time when most children used to play around. Inspired by the ideals of justice and equality, he soon joined the Congress Socialist Party, the socialist wing of the Indian National Congress (INC). By 1940, his deep passion belief in socialism and compassion for the working class led him to accept the Communist movement.

VS Achuthanandan’s commitment to farmers

From the paddy fields to the coir factory of Kuttanad, VS stood shoulder to shoulder with workers. He conducted protests and fought for their rights. VS’s extra ordinary leadership during the historic Punnapra-Vayalar uprising against the Travancore Diwan uplifted his place in Kerala’s political history. VS was one among the 32 individuals who walked out of the Communist Party of India to form the CPI(M) In 1964, a party that later remained his ideological home for the rest of his life.

VS rose to prominence and later become CPI(M) State Secretariat member in 1957 and after served as Kerala’s Leader of the Opposition for 15 years, that is the longest in Kerala. In 2006, at 82, he was elected Chief Minister of Kerala, the oldest person to hold the office.

His term from 2006 to 2011 was characterized by Welfare Initiatives and radical reforms such as reclaiming the illegally encroached land in Munnar, revamping the IT infrastructure with key developments at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram and Cyberpark in Kozhikode. He took forward tourism initiatives like the Ashtamudi Tourism Circuit. His demolition drive on Kochi’s M.G. Road to reclaim public spaces, his fight against lottery mafias, and an anti-piracy campaign to protect the film industry showcased his determination to enforce law and order.

VS Achuthanandan’s healthy lifestyle

Besides of his political life, Achuthanandan was living a very strict way of life. VS was known for his health-conscious lifestyle. He always used to maintain a healthy morning schedule, frequently seen in Thiruvananthapuram’s University Stadium for his 5:30am walk. Achuthanandan has a very simple diet pattern and he used to follow regular physical exercise and that kept him more strong in his centenarian age.

VS Achuthanandan-A voice of oppressed

Achuthanandan’s political way was also known for his bitter disagreements with Pinarayi Vijayan, another CPI(M) leader, who is also the current CM of Kerala. Even after this internal struggles, VS continued to be a staunch champion of social justice. He was also a strong voice of the rights of the oppressed. His contribution to the political ethos of modern Kerala is undeniable.

Kerala is saying goodbye to this senior leader, VS Achuthanandan will be remembered not only as a former Chief Minister of the state, but also as a champion against exploitation, and an icon of the strong communist movement in the state.

