Sunday, April 6, 2025
Live Tv
  'Walk Like Dogs, Crawl On Knees', Kerala Firm Accused Of 'Torturing' Employees For Poor Performance

The Labour Department, State Human Rights Commission, and Youth Commission have all launched probes into what officials are calling a deeply disturbing violation of employee rights.

A private marketing firm in Kerala has come under intense scrutiny after shocking allegations emerged that underperforming employees were forced to crawl on their knees like dogs and lick coins from the floor. The Kerala Labour Department has launched an investigation into the incident, which allegedly took place at a partner unit of a Kaloor-based firm in Perumbavoor.

The disturbing claims were brought to light through local media, quoting former employees who said such degrading punishments were regularly used to penalise staff who failed to meet sales targets. The reports prompted strong reactions from state authorities and rights bodies, leading to parallel inquiries by the Kerala Labour Department, Human Rights Commission, and State Youth Commission.

“Shocking and disturbing”

Labour Minister V Sivankutty termed the incident “shocking and disturbing.” Speaking to Udayavani, he said, “I have ordered a probe into the incident and instructed the district labour officer to submit a detailed report. Such practices cannot be accepted in a civilised state like Kerala.”

According to employee testimonies aired by a local TV channel, the firm’s management allegedly imposed inhumane punishments, including crawling on all fours and licking coins placed on the floor, as a form of public shaming for missing targets.

While no formal police complaint has been filed yet, authorities have confirmed that an investigation is underway. A police officer stated, “We are aware of the media reports and are looking into the matter. A case will be registered based on findings or upon receipt of a formal complaint.”

The owner of the Kaloor-based firm has denied any wrongdoing, claiming the reported abuses may have occurred at a now-defunct Perumbavoor company that once marketed their products.

Case registered

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission has registered a case based on a complaint filed by High Court lawyer Kulathoor Jaisingh. The Kerala State Youth Commission has also initiated an independent probe and directed the District Police Chief to submit a report.

Youth Commission Chairman M Shajar strongly condemned the reported actions, saying, “Such practices are unacceptable in a democratic society. Legal action must be taken, and as a civilised community, we must unite against such anti-social and exploitative trends.”

The incident has sparked public outrage across the state, with calls for stricter enforcement of workplace rights and employee welfare laws.

